Publicado 03/02/2023 16:42

Hemcheck has received a follow up order from its French distributor

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

SOLNA, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemcheck has received a follow-up order from its French distributor, Eurobio Scientific, corresponding to approximately SEK 80,000. The order concerns instruments for diagnostic use.

- We have a positive trend in terms of sales, which is very positive. Several of our distributors are very active and there is clear potential in especially the larger markets. We hope and believe we will get more similar orders, says Joen Averstad, CEO of Hemcheck.

For further information contact:

Hemcheck Sweden AB (publ)

Joen Averstad, CEO

Tel: +46 76 108 8191

Email: joen.averstad@hemcheck.com

About Hemcheck

Hemcheck Sweden AB, founded in 2010, produces and commercializes a patented CE-marked concept for point of care hemolysis detection. The concept consists of disposable tests as well as readers that can very quickly, directly upon sampling, identify hemolysed blood samples in vacuum tubes and blood gas syringes. Hemolysis, ruptured red blood cells, is the most common reason globally why blood samples cannot be analyzed accurately and is also a biomarker for acute medical conditions. Hemcheck's goal is to contribute to improved healthcare by offering user-friendly solutions for the detection of hemolysed blood samples in direct connection with blood sampling near the patient. By doing so, Hemcheck can contribute to increased patient safety, more efficient processes and lower costs. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA Sweden AB, 08-528 00 399, info@fnca, is the Certified Adviser to the company.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hemcheck-has-received-a-follow-up-order-from-its-french-distributor-301738478.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Series & TVCientíficos confirman que la infección del cordyceps de The Last of Us es posible: "Nos estamos quedando sin opciones"

Científicos confirman que la infección del cordyceps de The Last of Us es posible: "Nos estamos quedando sin opciones"
InternacionalEl Grupo Wagner ralentiza el reclutamiento de presos para combatir en Ucrania, según la Inteligencia británica

El Grupo Wagner ralentiza el reclutamiento de presos para combatir en Ucrania, según la Inteligencia británica
InternacionalLa Marina de Estados Unidos anuncia la incautación de armas iraníes con destino Yemen

La Marina de Estados Unidos anuncia la incautación de armas iraníes con destino Yemen