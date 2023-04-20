Immunovia to participate in National Pancreas Foundation Webinar on Biomarkers and Liquid Biopsy for Early Detection of

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LUND, Sweden, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV), the diagnostics company that has launched the world's first test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer, today announced it will participate in a webinar titled "Biomarkers and Liquid Biopsy for Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer" hosted by the National Pancreas Foundation on April 26, 2023, at 7:00 pm ET.

Lara Sucheston-Campbell, Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs at Immunovia, and Dr. Rosario Ligresti, Director of the Pancreas Center at Hackensack University Medical Center are scheduled to present as expert speakers. The 75-minute webinar will provide the latest data, guidelines, and evidence related to the clinical application of novel biomarkers and liquid biopsies in the screening of pancreatic cancer.

The webinar will address how biomarker and liquid biopsy tests are applied in clinical practice to detect cancer at early stages. Additionally, the webinar will review the sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy of tests to detect clinically actionable biomarkers, the future of early detection in pancreatic cancer, and the impact on patients.

For more information and to register for the webinar please click here.

For more information, please contact:Philipp MathieuCEO and Presidentphilipp.mathieu@immunovia.com

Karin Almqvist LiwendahlChief Financial Officerkarin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com

About Immunovia

Immunovia is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated, addressable market size of 1.8 million individuals per year who could benefit from our test.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/immunovia-to-participate-in-national-pancreas-foundation-webinar-on-biomarkers-and-liquid-biopsy-for-early-detection-of-pancreatic-cancer-301802726.html