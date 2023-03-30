Implantica Launches RefluxStop™ in Italy

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces today that the first RefluxStop™ procedures were performed in Italy, a key market where more than 10 percent of the population struggles with acid reflux disease.

"Having Dr. Adolfo Renzi at the prestigious Napoli hospital Ospedale Buon Consiglio Fatebenefratelli use RefluxStop and have such a positive experience confirms RefluxStop's ability to help those patients suffering from acid reflux. Implantica is now available in several countries in Europe and we are working hard on additional markets. We are committed to maintaining a quality approach and focusing growth efforts in important key markets," said Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

Dr. Renzi, Head of the Laparoscopic and Minimally Invasive Surgery Unit and High Specialization in Functional Pathologies of the Esophagus and Colorectal, successfully performed the first two RefluxStop procedures in Italy this month. Both patients are doing well and were discharged the next afternoon. Implantica's RefluxStop provides an innovative way to restore the body's natural function and address acid reflux disease.

"The RefluxStop procedure restores the natural position of the anti-reflux barrier. It resolves reflux in patients without the common side effects of current surgical procedures, such as dysphagia (difficulty swallowing), gas-bloating, inability to belch or vomit etc. I thank my hospital for their innovative culture, for supporting my training in Bern, Switzerland, with Prof. Zehetner, and for offering this solution to my patients," said Dr. Renzi.

"I was the first but I will not be the only one, since I know many other leading Reflux surgeons in Italy are considering offering RefluxStop to their patients given the massive urgent medical need to treat acid reflux in Italy, with 11 percent of population impacted," said Dr. Renzi

"Implantica is proud to partner with Ospedale Buon Consiglio Fatebenefratelli in Napoli, one of Italy's foremost anti-reflux centers. We want to thank Dr. Renzi and his team for leading the way to offer the RefluxStop innovative technology as a solution to millions of Italian patients suffering from acid reflux. We are excited and look forward to continuing our collaboration," said Dr. Forsell.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs OfficerTelephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on March 30, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. CEST.

About Implantica®

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Existing surgical procedures and devices are focused on the Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES) with a principal assumption that the LES is weak and or improperly functioning thereby not closing properly. These methods encircle the food passageway to support the LES's closing sphincter and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, inability to belch and vomit and gas bloating.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device addresses acid reflux without affecting the food passageway.

The RefluxStop's mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

Newsroom

https://www.implantica.com/media/media-kit

Ospedale Buon Consiglio Fatebenefratelli, Naples

https://www.ospedalebuonconsiglio.it/

Communication office:

Mario Baldi, T +39 081 5981430Dr Adolfo Renzi, adolfo.renzi@gmail.com

RefluxStop™

https://www.implantica.com/im-refluxstop/patients/gastrointestinal/

Media contact:

Implantica AGJuanita EberhartVP Marketing & AdvocacyM: +1 925-381-4581juanita.eberhart@implantica.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/implantica-launches-refluxstop-in-italy-301785552.html