Implantica Presents RefluxStop's Health Economic Impact at ISPOR Europe 2022

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a MedTech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, attended the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Conference Europe 2022 that was held 6-9 November, in Vienna, Austria and Virtual #ISPOREurope. ISPOR is the leading European conference for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) held for discussion and dissemination of the latest trends in healthcare.

ISPOR is recognized globally as the leading scientific and educational organization for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and it is mainly used for healthcare decisions by Payers and Insurance companies. Implantica presented on the health economic impact of RefluxStopTM a new surgical solution that corrects the anatomy of the body to resolve the cause of acid reflux.

The abstract titles:

Evaluating the cost-effectiveness of RefluxStop™ as a treatment for refractory gastro-esaophageal reflux disease (GERD), and Evaluating the budget impact of RefluxStop, a treatment for refractory gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD), on the healthcare system in England and Wales, represented the University of York's (UK) Health Economics Consortiums in-depth and comprehensive health economic analysis of RefluxStop™ versus alternative surgical and medical treatments.

This rigorous analysis clearly shows the superior cost-effectiveness and budget impact of RefluxStop™ against other anti-reflux medical and surgical treatment interventions (including Standard of Care fundoplication, Magnetic augmentation device and PPI medical treatment). The outcome of this assessment further highlights RefluxStop™ as superior in quality-of-life outcomes compared to all other therapies listed above and ensures 'value for money' in the UK healthcare setting.

"Implantica presented our very positive economic impact results: RefluxStop provides higher quality of life than the competing treatments by providing better symptom control with fewer side effects. This will not only improve patients' overall wellbeing but can also save overall economic burden on the healthcare system to manage acid reflux disease.

These economic benefits support us to hold true to our mission; to provide medical implant solutions to millions of patients with substantial medical needs and at the same time save costs for society.

As a surgeon, I understand the strain the healthcare system is under and appreciate the role of ISPOR, supporting healthcare decision making. Economic benefit of the RefluxStop procedure is key in obtaining reimbursement of our new technology. We are convinced RefluxStop will eventually transform patient outcomes and care management of acid reflux patients worldwide, and the importance of this economic outcome should not be underestimated," says Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

"We are proud to have presented our superior economic impact data of RefluxStop this year at ISPOR and look forward to ISPOR 2023."

