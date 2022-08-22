Implantica presents a robust health economic analysis of RefluxStop™ conducted by University of York, UK

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a MedTech company at the forefront of the upcoming eHealth revolution, has received from University of York's (UK) Health Economics Consortium an in-depth and comprehensive health economic analysis for RefluxStop™ versus alternative surgical and medical treatments.

This rigorous analysis clearly shows the superior cost-effectiveness of RefluxStop™ against other anti-reflux medical and surgical treatment interventions (including Standard of Care fundoplication, Magnetic augmentation device and PPI medical treatment).

The outcome of this assessment highlights RefluxStop™ as superior compared to all other therapies in quality-of-life outcomes.

"This is excellent news for RefluxStop's commercial development as it will be considered by governmental bodies and insurance companies worldwide. Economic efficiency is an increasingly important decision-making factor in reimbursement in several major European countries as well as Canada and the USA. University of York in the UK is a highly renowned center for health economic analysis. The importance of this outcome should not be underestimated," says Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

