Infineon Startup Challenge 2026 puts humanoid robotics in the spotlight

Infineon is bringing together young deep-tech companies from around the world to drive innovation in humanoid robotics. The focus is on hardware and system solutions ranging from sensors to motor control.

Startups gain access to the latest technologies, expertise, business coaching and a partner network of industry players and investors.

Applications are open until 27 May 2026.

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

MUNICH, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infineon's Startup Challenge brings together promising founder teams and young high-tech companies from across the globe to work jointly on a highly relevant topic: humanoid robotics. The Challenge is a structured innovation program designed to develop technological concepts into market-ready applications. It is part of Infineon's global Co–Innovation Program, in which Infineon drives innovation together with startups as a technology and development partner.

"Semiconductors are the foundation of humanoid robotics and a key growth driver. Strategic collaboration with startups creates a win-win situation, combining novel ideas with industrially proven semiconductor technologies and thereby accelerating innovative, market-ready applications in this future-oriented field. Innovation does not occur in isolation, but rather where our customers' challenges meet entrepreneurial courage, technological expertise and rapid implementation. The Startup Challenge is therefore a key pillar of our innovation culture," says Sören Jehmlich, Vice President Ventures, Startups & Ecosystems at Infineon.

Technological focus areas of the challenge

The 2026 Challenge is aimed at emerging technology companies working on solutions for humanoid robotics, particularly in the following areas:

Artificial sensing: virtual skin and hand concepts based on advanced sensor technology

Environmental and situational perception using camera, radar, microphone and sensor fusion solutions

Virtual feedback and interaction mechanisms, for example using laser beam scanning projectors

Innovative motor control and motion technologies for precise, dynamic operations

"Humanoid robotics—or more broadly, physical AI—is a relevant topic for Infineon. In this young and dynamic market segment in particular, our semiconductor products offer clear advantages as system solutions for developing robotic applications: for example, in energy-efficient and precise actuation, sensing for environmental perception and system connectivity. In the Infineon Startup Challenge, young technology companies can transform their ideas into real, scalable applications using our hardware and software demo kits," says Dirk Geiger, Senior Director & Team Lead Humanoid Robotics at Infineon.

From application to industrial application

Ambitious startups can submit their ideas up until 27 May 2026. Following the application phase, an expert jury will conduct a multi-stage selection process. The teams selected will take part in a multi-month technology and development program, gain access to Infineon technologies, prototyping kits as well as hardware and software solutions and will participate in pitch events and workshops.

Additionally, the teams will receive technical support and mentoring for prototype development, as well as business and presentation training. The program concludes with demo and pitch sessions, where results are presented to an expert audience of industry representatives, deep-tech investors and decision-makers.

Strong partner network and expert jury

The program is being implemented together with a network of technology, industry and financing partners. The jury combines deep technological expertise with entrepreneurial and strategic investment know-how. A key component of the Challenge is direct interaction with investors and financing partners from the deep-tech and innovation ecosystem. The goal is to make promising technologies visible at an early stage and support them during growth and scaling.

The program is supported within the framework of the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) for microelectronics and computer technology, which promotes the development of European innovation ecosystems, and other sources.

Further information and participation links: Applications are open until 27 May 2026.

www.infineon.com/SUC

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company had around 57,000 employees worldwide (end of September 2025) and generated revenue of about €14.7 billion in the 2025 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (OTCQX: IFNNY).

www.infineon.com

Contact Infineon Austria:

Dajana ScherrTel.: 051777-8252, dajana.scherr@infineon.comInfineon Technologies Austria AG, Corporate CommunicationsSiemensstrae 2, 9500 Villach, Austria

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