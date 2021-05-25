Information to the Market Related to the Extension of the Period of the General and Voluntary Tender Offer for the Acqui

LISBON, Portugal, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodim, SGPS, S.A. ("Sodim") hereby informs the market that:

Furthermore, we hereby inform that, in light of the extension of the Offer period, the relevant dates of the Offer to be considered by holders of Semapa shares are the following:

Final date for revoking acceptance orders: 1 June 2021;

End of the Offer period: 4 June 2021;

Assessment of Offer results: 7 June 2021;

Physical and financial settlement of the Offer: 9 June 2021.

Considering the amendment to the abovementioned dates, and for better reference of holders of Semapa shares, Sodim attaches to this Information an addendum to the Offer prospectus and an addendum to the Offer launch announcement reflecting the changes hereby announced.

THE OFFEROR Sodim – SGPS, S.A.

SODIM, SGPS, S.A. Registered office: Av.ª Fontes Pereira de Melo, 14 - 9.º, 1050-121 Lisboa Share capital: 32,832,000 Euros Registered at the CRC of Lisbon with identification number: 500.259.674