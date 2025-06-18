Infosys and Adobe Announce Strategic Collaboration to Turbocharge Marketing Transformation with AI (2)

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Infosys Aster™marketing suite and Adobe launch joint offering to enable global brands and marketers to unify customer experience at scale, personalize content to catalyze growth and streamline workflows for efficiency

BENGALURU, India, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Adobe announced a strategic collaboration to jointly transform the marketing life cycle of global brands with AI. Together, they will bring capabilities from Infosys Aster™ and Adobe to unify customer experience at scale, personalize content to enable business growth while also streamlining workflows for efficiency.

Infosys Aster™ is a set of AI-amplified marketing services, solutions and platforms that helps enterprises transform marketing into effective customer-champions and growth-partners. With creative services, experience design, digital commerce, MarTech orchestration, performance marketing and marketing operations, Infosys Aster™ brings AI-powered agility to the marketing value chain. Adobe empowers brands to deliver personalized, data-driven customer journeys across every touchpoint – combining content, data, and AI to create seamless, real-time experiences that drive loyalty and growth.

Infosys CMO Radar 2024 revealed that AI-fluent CMOs are becoming a transformative force in business with 62 percent see their influence growing over broader corporate decisions. Together, Infosys and Adobe will orchestrate enterprise-grade marketing solutions, amplified by AI, that enables CMOs to:

Deliver Unified Experiences at Scale. Marketers can deliver unified brand experiences, across channels, touchpoints, and personas, that are timely, relevant, and engaging regardless of scale. Adobe's Real-Time CDP and GenStudio enable effective content creation, segmentation, and experience delivery. Infosys Aster™ brings industry expertise and AI-amplified agility to marketing. This enables marketers to respond to changing customer behaviors, market trends, and business needs while orchestrating unified brand experiences across customers, channels, and markets. For example, a communication service provider used Adobe Marketing Cloud with Infosys Aster™ services to deliver in-app experiences and custom-target offers to millions of customers that were also amplified with matching multi-channel promotions. Digital engagement soared by 40 percent.

Personalize Content to Catalyze Growth. Launching hyper-targeted personalized campaigns across markets and segments with localized, scalable content strategies will be easier. With Adobe technologies, brands can deliver personalized content, drive real-time promotion and pricing based on customer behavior and cross-channel engagement insights. Infosys Aster™ helps create a shared digital foundation, by integrating MarTech and enterprise systems – crucial for optimizing the content delivery strategy. For example, a retail jewelry brand developed a personalized campaign with Adobe Experience Platform and Adobe Journey Optimizer and then harnessed Infosys Aster™ to create immersive experiences with dynamic 3D modelling and optimize content delivery. The result was a 27 percent improvement in campaign performance.

Streamline Workflows for Efficiency. The integrated solution brings autonomous agents to plan, execute and optimize marketing tasks and workflows. With Infosys Aster's AI-powered orchestration of Adobe technologies, marketers can automate content creation, streamline campaign workflows, improve channel efficiency, and increase campaign efficacy. A technology giant, for example, rebuilt their MarTech core with Adobe digital marketing solutions along with customer 360° views and analytics from Infosys Aster™ improving their workflows, and driving up campaign go-live efficiencies by 20 percent.

"AI, for marketing, has very quickly evolved from productivity- and creativity-amplifier to a true navigator for marketers. CMOs know that AI can be their partner in propelling business growth while helping them navigate the complexities of scaling deeply personalized content and simultaneously unifying the brand experience," said Sumit Virmani, EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys. "This joint offering is integral to the customer experience personalization approach that we are driving at Infosys, and is positioned to be a foundational capability for CMOs to drive the growth-focused marketing they've always aspired to."

Infosys Aster AI-amplified marketing suite and Adobe solutions uniquely enable the CMO to partner with the CIO to advocate for customer-first, AI-first experiences, and marketing. The integrated solution leads the way with a 'responsible by design' approach to AI practices that strengthen brand integrity and foster trust with customers.

"In an attention-based economy where consumers and businesses are inundated with content across every channel, impactful creative personalized at scale is what will enable marketers to break through," said Anil Chakravarthy, President, Digital Experience Business, Adobe. "Adobe and Infosys are bringing together creativity, marketing and AI innovations to transform Customer Experience Orchestration, streamlining the creation and delivery of compelling experiences across every touchpoint and channel."

Douglas Hayward, Senior Research Director, Worldwide Customer Experience Services and Strategies, IDC, said, "Today's CMOs need AI-enabled tools that understand consumers and business customers as individuals with context-specific needs, creating personalized on-brand offerings and messages that generate value for brand and customer alike. To drive sustainable value for both the brand and its customers, CMOs must plan, deploy and manage these tools rigorously across the entire customer lifecycle. That requires a new generation of AI-native marketing tools and services from both software makers and marketing services companies. This collaboration between Infosys Aster™ and Adobe aims to accelerate marketing excellence with AI and is in the right direction to address customer needs."

