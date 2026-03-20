Infosys and Formula E Launch AI-Powered Race Centre, Taking Fan Experience to Pole Position (2)

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

New digital platform leverages Infosys Topaz to deliver real-time insights that will redefine innovation for race day and beyond

BENGALURU, India, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next generation digital services and consulting, and Formula E, the world's first all-electric FIA World Championship, today announced the launch of a new AI-powered Race Centre. Powered by Infosys Topaz, the Race Centre places fans at the center of the action, using intelligent data to create an immersive race-day experience powered by cutting-edge innovations in AI and digital technology.

In its second year as Formula E's Official Digital Innovation Partner, Infosys is advancing from data-led insights to deeply immersive fan engagement. The Race Centre operates as a unified platform to display AI commentary, interactive gamified features, static explainer videos, weather tracking, race control updates, PIT BOOST & ATTACK MODE tracking, and in-sync storytelling. By blending race feeds with AI-driven content, the platform enhances how fans understand racing action and keeps them connected during the off-season.

Key features of the Race Centre Include:

Generative AI Commentary Engine: Built on Topaz's applied AI foundation, this feature delivers real–time, context–aware race narration.

Built on Topaz's applied AI foundation, this feature delivers real–time, context–aware race narration. Podium Predictions & 'PIF Driver of the Race' Fan Voting: Interactive engagement features that allow fans to predict podium outcomes during practice and qualifying sessions. Fans can also vote for the 'PIF Driver of the Race' encouraging participation and excitement around potential race outcomes.

Interactive engagement features that allow fans to predict podium outcomes during practice and qualifying sessions. Fans can also vote for the 'PIF Driver of the Race' encouraging participation and excitement around potential race outcomes. PIT BOOST Tracking: An interactive feature that lets fans track the mandatory fast–charging pit stop in select races and see how it impacts driver positions and race momentum through clear visuals.

An interactive feature that lets fans track the mandatory fast–charging pit stop in select races and see how it impacts driver positions and race momentum through clear visuals. Selected Driver Event Tracker : A feature that allows users to better understand the race development for any individual driver by providing the timeline of their key moments (Overtakes & ATTACK MODE deployment) at any point during the race.

: A feature that allows users to better understand the race development for any individual driver by providing the timeline of their key moments (Overtakes & ATTACK MODE deployment) at any point during the race. Agentic AI for Data Orchestration: Topaz agents seamlessly process and integrate over 1.5 million data points across each race including race control updates that feed into the Race Centre dashboard to showcase race positions, and car movements in a 2D racetrack visualization.

Combining race data, AI-driven insights, and rich digital content across a single platform, the Race Centre supports fans throughout the entire race lifecycle - from practice sessions and qualifying rounds to race day and beyond. By unifying these capabilities into one scalable digital destination, the platform supports Formula E's strategy as one of the world's fastest–growing sports attracting younger, digitally native audiences, enabling tailored storytelling and strengthening fan loyalty across global markets.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E, said, "Formula E's vision is to lead the future of sustainable motorsport, and technology is the catalyst that continues to push our sport forward. With Infosys, we're elevating how fans experience every lap with clearer insights, more interactive moments, and greater accessibility to the stories unfolding on and off the track. The Race Centre, powered by Infosys, helps fans feel closer to the race. Looking ahead, this platform sets the stage for a smarter, more connected future in which innovation and electric racing move forward together."

Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said, "Formula E is a powerful platform to demonstrate how AI can reshape sports. With Infosys Topaz at the core of the new Race Centre, we are redefining the race–day experience with real–time, responsible AI insights that deliver seamless performance and engagement. This season, fans can expect intelligent commentary, deeper explainers, and richer interactions that extend beyond the broadcast window. Together with Formula E, we're building a futuristic blueprint of how AI can reimagine performance, storytelling, and experiences for millions of fans."

About Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

As the world's first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport-certified net zero carbon since inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world's most iconic cities providing an elite motorsport platform for the world's leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.

The Formula E network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, and host cities is united by a passion for the sport and belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress and create a better future for people and the planet. www.FIAFormulaE.com

About ABB

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and more than 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 330,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in 63 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/...

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infosys-and-formula-e-launch-ai-powered-race-centre-taking-fan-experience-to-pole-position-302719718.html