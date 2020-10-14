Infosys: Growth acceleration accompanied by 3.7% YoY margin expansion; revenue and margin guidance increased to 2%-3% in

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income under IFRS for: (Dollars in millions except per equity share data) --- 3 months ended September 30, 3 months ended September 30, 6 months ended September 30, 6 months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 --- Revenues 3,312 3,210 6,433 6,340 Cost of sales 2,125 2,140 4,196 4,261 Gross profit 1,187 1,070 2,237 2,079 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses 153 165 305 333 Administrative expenses 194 209 385 408 Total operating expenses 347 374 690 741 Operating profit 840 696 1,547 1,338 Other income, net (3) 70 83 128 183 Profit before income taxes 910 779 1,675 1,521 Income tax expense 255 207 456 403 Net profit (before minority interest) 655 572 1,219 1,118 Net profit (after minority interest) 653 569 1,212 1,115 Basic EPS ($) 0.15 0.13 0.29 0.26 Diluted EPS ($) 0.15 0.13 0.29 0.26

NOTES:

(1.) The above information is extracted from the audited condensed consolidated Balance sheet and Statement of Comprehensive Income for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020 which have been taken on record at the Board meeting held on October 14, 14 Oct. (2.) - A Fact Sheet providing the operating metrics of the Company can be downloaded from www.infosys.com [http://www.infosys.com/].

(3.) Other Income includes Finance Cost.

IFRS--INR Press Release: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-... [https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-...] Fact Sheet: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-... [https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-...]

