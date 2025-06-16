Innovative Molecules Completes Enrollment of Phase 1b Clinical Trial of IM-250

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Innovative Molecules GmbH Announces Completion of Phase 1b Enrollment for IM-250 in Genital Herpes Clinical Trial

MUNICH, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Molecules GmbH today announced the completion of enrollment in the Phase 1b portion of its ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating IM-250, a next-generation helicase-primase inhibitor targeting herpes simplex virus (HSV).

This placebo-controlled study is designed to assess the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of once-weekly oral dosing of IM-250 in patients with recurrent genital herpes. The successful completion of Phase 1b enrollment marks a key inflection point in the program, supporting the continued clinical development of IM-250 and its potential to reshape a market that has seen little therapeutic innovation in over four decades.

"Completing Phase 1b enrollment represents a significant milestone not only for our clinical program but also for patients who continue to face the burden of recurrent genital herpes with limited treatment options," said Dr. Anja Glaessing, Head of Medical Affairs at Innovative Molecules.

Topline results from the Phase 1b portion of the study are expected in H2, 2025.

About IM-250

IM-250 is a novel, orally available, selective HSV-helicase primase inhibitor. Helicase primase inhibitors block DNA unwinding in the replication fork during viral DNA-replication by a potentially uncompetitive mechanism of action. IM-250, due to its optimized molecular structure, is likely to improve target tissue penetration (neural and brain tissue), achieving adequate therapeutic exposure at the site of HSV reservoir.

About Innovative Molecules

Innovative Molecules GmbH is a drug development company based in Munich, Germany. With the aim to set a new treatment standard for herpes simplex induced diseases, the company is focused on the development of IM-250, a potent, second-generation helicase-primase inhibitor of HSV-1 and HSV-2.

For more information visit www.innovativemolecules.com

