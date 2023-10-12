Publicado 12/10/2023 08:17
- Comunicado -

Invitation to Electrolux Group Q3 presentation

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group results for the third quarter of 2023 will be published on October 27, 2023, at approx. 08.00 CEST.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CEST.

Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO, Therese Friberg, CFO, and Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, CCO, will comment on the report. Information on how to join the telephone conference is available HERE.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at the Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

For more information:

Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-electrolux-group-q3-presentation-301954537.html

