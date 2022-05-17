Invitation to presentation of Cantargia's report for the first quarter of 2022 on May 23 at 10.00 a.m. CET

STOCKHOLM, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB will publish the company's report for the first quarter for 2022 on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 08:30 a.m. CET.

In conjunction to the report, Cantargia invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on May 23, at 10:00 a.m. CET, where Göran Forsberg, CEO, and Bengt Jöndell, CFO, will present Cantargia and comment on the quarterly report for the first quarter 2022, followed by a Q&A-session.

The conference call can be followed at: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cantargia-q1-2022

To attend through telephone, please dial-in at one of the numbers below:

SE: +46856642704

UK: +443333009265

US: +16467224904

The webcast will also be available on demand on Cantargia's corporate website: www.cantargia.com

For further information, please contact:

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This information was submitted for publication, at 09:30 CET on 17 May 2022.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The lead project, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy in a series of clinical studies – CANFOUR, CIRIFOUR, CAPAFOUR, CESTAFOUR and TRIFOUR – with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

