Publicado 06/04/2023 14:28
- Comunicado -

Kindred Group's Q1 report 2023 and invitation to conference call

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

VALLETTA, Malta, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc will publish its interim report for the first quarter 2023 on Wednesday 26 April 2023 at 07.30 (CEST).

In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a web presentation in English at 10.00 (CEST) which is webcasted live on https://www.kindredgroup.com/Q12023.

To access the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, please register at https://conference.financialhearings.com.... After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

Please call in well in advance for registration. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

CONTACT:

For more information:Patrick Kortman, Director - Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337ir@kindredgroup.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kindred-groups-q1-report-2023-and-invitation-to-conference-call-301791694.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
AlmeríaLocalizan con vida al hermano del cantante David Bisbal en Roquetas de Mar (Almería) tras su desaparición este martes

Localizan con vida al hermano del cantante David Bisbal en Roquetas de Mar (Almería) tras su desaparición este martes
CatalunyaMuere el exministro Josep Piqué a los 68 años

Muere el exministro Josep Piqué a los 68 años
GenteAna Obregón presenta por fin a su nieta e hija de Aless Lequio, Ana Sandra

Ana Obregón presenta por fin a su nieta e hija de Aless Lequio, Ana Sandra