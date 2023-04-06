Kindred Group's Q1 report 2023 and invitation to conference call

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

VALLETTA, Malta, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc will publish its interim report for the first quarter 2023 on Wednesday 26 April 2023 at 07.30 (CEST).

In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a web presentation in English at 10.00 (CEST) which is webcasted live on https://www.kindredgroup.com/Q12023.

To access the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, please register at https://conference.financialhearings.com.... After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

Please call in well in advance for registration. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

For more information:Patrick Kortman, Director - Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337ir@kindredgroup.com

