Publicado 11/10/2023 19:51
- Comunicado -

Kindred Group's Q3 report 2023 and invitation to conference call

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Kindred Group plc will publish its interim report for the third quarter 2023 on Wednesday 29 November 2023 at 07.30 (CET).

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with this, Kindred Group's Interim CEO Nils Andén and Interim CFO Patrick Kortman will host a web presentation in English at 10.00 (CET), where they will present the Q3 earnings as well as an update on the strategic review. The presentation is webcasted live on https://www.kindredgroup.com/Q32023.

To access the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, please register at https://conference.financialhearings.com.... After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

Please call in well in advance for registration. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

For more information:Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337ir@kindredgroup.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kindred-groups-q3-report-2023-and-invitation-to-conference-call-301954026.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Castilla-La ManchaPage avanza que Toledo y Albacete tendrán la maquinaria "más avanzada del mundo en el tratamiento del cáncer"

Page avanza que Toledo y Albacete tendrán la maquinaria "más avanzada del mundo en el tratamiento del cáncer"
NacionalEl Gobierno confirma el fallecimiento de Maya Villalobo en el ataque de Hamás contra Israel

El Gobierno confirma el fallecimiento de Maya Villalobo en el ataque de Hamás contra Israel
CatalunyaUnas 100 personas cortan la Via Augusta en Barcelona por el despliegue del decreto de inclusiva

Unas 100 personas cortan la Via Augusta en Barcelona por el despliegue del decreto de inclusiva