KPMG Global Revenues Grow to Record US $29 Billion (2)

Diverse people are our most important asset. Gender diversity has risen across our leadership ranks with women now comprising 24% of Partners and Directors, strengthened by the percentage of diversity across our new Partner promotions (28% in our top 10 largest firms). We strive for overall gender parity throughout our organization, and of KPMG's total workforce, 47% are women. We have also launched our inaugural Global Inclusion & Diversity Report to further emphasize our focus on creating a truly inclusive and diverse culture as a strategic priority for KPMG.

KPMG is also investing significant time and resource to equip its people with digital transformation skills. In the US work is underway on a new US$400 million learning, development and innovation facility in Orlando, Florida, which is scheduled to open in 2019.

Our priority of citizenship

Corporate citizenship is central to our strategy and identity and through our actions and partnerships we are achieving meaningful impact in our communities. Over the past 12 months the KPMG network and KPMG people have invested more than US$110 million in local communities, and KPMG people have contributed more than 500,000 hours supporting communities, which includes approximately 100,000 hours of pro-bono professional services. We have expanded our focus on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and in particular, SDG 4 - Quality Education and Lifelong Learning.

The KPMG Family for Literacy program continued to expand, with more than 4 million books distributed worldwide, and now partnering with Worldreader to expand digital reading opportunities. The KPMG Cyber Day initiative reached more than 80,000 students in 45 countries with lessons on cyber-security.

We continue to strengthen our Citizenship collaborations with organizations including Junior Achievement, Enactus, One Young World and WE Charity, among others.

Other FY18 highlights

KPMG has been recognized as a leader in work environment and the drive toward inclusion in the workplace, including:

- FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For (2018), KPMG recognized for the 11th year (ranked #29), also recognized by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work as one of 2018 Best Workplaces for Women - 2018 DiversityInc , ranked 8th of the Top 50 Companies for Diversity (US) - Working Mother magazine 2018, named to 100 Best Companies for Working Mothers for 22nd year, also ranked one of Top 5 Best Companies for Multicultural Women (US) - Named one of Canada's best diversity employers for the 11th consecutive year (Canada) - Business in the Community (BITC) and the Times announced KPMG in the UK in the Top 50 Employers for Women for the 8th consecutive year (UK) - Recognized as the UK's leading social mobility employer, by the Social Mobility Foundation, which measures organizations for being open to diverse talent. (UK) - Named to the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index Top 100 for the third year running, recognizing achievements on lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans (LGBT) equality in the workplace (UK) - Named one of Best Companies to Work For in Asia 2018 by HR Asia (China) - Hong Kong government awarded KPMG China the Friendly Employment Award and Outstanding Inclusive Team Award, which recognize organizations that hire people with disabilities (China)

KPMG FY18 member firm revenues (US$ billion)

Local US$ Regions Current Prior Growth(%) Growth(%) Americas 11.10 10.48 6.2% 5.9% Asia Pacific 4.88 4.42 8.7% 10.4% EMA 12.98 11.50 7.3% 12.9% Total 28.96 26.40 7.1% 9.7% Functions Audit 11.15 10.39 4.8% 7.3% Tax 6.34 5.83 6.3% 8.7% Advisory 11.47 10.18 9.9% 12.7% Total 28.96 26.40 7.1% 9.7%

About KPMG International

KPMG is a global network of professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. We operate in 153 countries and have 207,000 people working in member firms around the world. The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ('KPMG International'), a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.

The financial information set forth represents combined information of the separate KPMG member firms that perform professional services for clients. The information is combined here solely for presentation purposes. KPMG International performs no services for clients nor, concomitantly, generates any client revenue.

Headcount figures are expressed as FTE (full-time equivalent) and are based on average headcount for the financial year.

