Les Roches and the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia Celebrate the Kingdom's Next Generation of Tourism Professionals

MARBELLA, Spain, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 28th, Les Roches Global Hospitality Education proudly honoured 200 talented individuals from Saudi Arabia who successfully completed the prestigious Executive Master's International Hotel Management Program. Recognized as a leading institution in hospitality management education, Les Roches partnered with distinguished representatives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to offer this ground-breaking educational initiative.

The International Hotel Management Program, initiated in October 2022, holds a prominent position in the Ministry of Tourism's new human capital development strategy. Designed to support the Kingdom's rapidly growing tourism industry, the program aims to attract more Saudi nationals to the sector, aligning with the National Tourism Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030's ambitious goals, including the creation of one million new jobs in tourism by 2030. This strategic alignment underscores the program's commitment to driving sustainable economic growth and building a highly skilled workforce capable of leading the future of the tourism industry.

Over a period of 9 months, the participants, as part of the customized executive education Ahluha program completed 6 modules covering essential skills for today's hospitality leaders in business management. These modules included advanced finance and budgeting, marketing strategies, data analytics, hospitality real estate investments, and international business strategies. The program provided a seminal opportunity for hotel management professionals to strengthen their understanding of fundamentals across hospitality management and contribute further to the development of tourism in the Kingdom.

The commencement ceremony, held at the Palacio de Congresos, was a momentous occasion, bringing together a distinguished audience guests, including students and their families. The event was held under the prestigious patronage of HH. Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al Saud, Vice Minister of Tourism, and Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Tourism, HE. Mohammed Bushnag.

HH. Princess Haifa bint Muhammad Al Saud, Vice Minister of Tourism, expressed her admiration for the graduates and the impact of the program, stating, " This educational initiative marks a pivotal step towards nurturing the talents of our youth and developing a robust hospitality sector that aligns with our Vision 2030 objectives. I am deeply inspired by the dedication and passion exhibited by these young Saudi talents. With their skills and knowledge, they are poised to become true ambassadors of Saudi Arabia's hospitality and tourism excellence, contributing significantly to our nation's growth and prosperity."

HE. Mohammed Bushnag, Deputy Minister of Tourism, highlighted the significance of the Executive Master's International Hotel Management Program, stating, "These graduates are the future leaders of our tourism industry, and their success today is a testament to the Ministry of Tourism's commitment to human capital development. We are proud to be able to provide them with the skills that will help them thrive."

Mr. Carlos Diez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches, commended the students' accomplishments, stating, "Les Roches takes immense pride in being a partner in this transformative journey. We firmly believe in empowering the next generation of hospitality leaders, and this program exemplifies our commitment to fostering talent and driving innovation in the global hospitality industry."

With the successful completion of the Executive Master's International Hotel Management Program, these graduates are now poised to leave an indelible mark in the hospitality and tourism sector, embodying the values of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Their achievements are a testament to the dedication of the Ministry of Tourism in nurturing a skilled workforce to lead the future of the Kingdom's tourism industry.

