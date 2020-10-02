LyondellBasell and Sasol form Integrated Polyethylene Joint Venture (2)

The statements in this communication relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially based on factors including, but not limited to, the business cyclicality of the chemical, polymers and refining industries; the availability, cost and price volatility of raw materials and utilities, particularly the cost of oil, natural gas, and associated natural gas liquids; our ability to complete the transactions described and the timing of such transactions; the successful operation of the complex described; the receipt of all required governmental approvals; our ability to achieve expected synergies; the completion of the acquisition of additional joint venture interests in the future; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in geographic regions or markets served us, or where our operations are located, including the risk of prolonged recession; competitive product and pricing pressures; labor conditions; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; operating interruptions (including leaks, explosions, fires, weather-related incidents, mechanical failure, unscheduled downtime, supplier disruptions, labor shortages, strikes, work stoppages or other labor difficulties, transportation interruptions, spills and releases and other environmental risks); the supply/demand balances for our and our joint ventures' products, and the related effects of industry production capacities and operating rates; our ability to successfully execute projects and growth strategies; future financial and operating results; legal and environmental proceedings; tax rulings, consequences or proceedings; technological developments, and our ability to develop new products and process technologies; potential governmental regulatory actions; political unrest and terrorist acts; risks and uncertainties posed by international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations; and our ability to comply with debt covenants and service our debt. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com [http://www.lyondellbasell.com/] on the Investor Relations page and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov [http://www.sec.gov/].

Additionally, this communication includes forward-looking statements relating to the proposed joint venture between LyondellBasell and Sasol, including financial estimates and statements as to the expected timing, completion and effects of the proposed joint venture. These estimates and statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. Such estimates and statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the joint venture, including future financial and operating results and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of LyondellBasell and Sasol and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of our control. Actual results could differ materially based on factors including, but not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the transaction agreements, the risk that Sasol shareholders may not approve the transaction, the risk that the necessary regulatory approvals may not be obtained or may be obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated, failure to realize the benefits expected from the proposed joint venture. Discussions of additional risks and uncertainties are contained in LyondellBasell and Sasol's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Neither LyondellBasell nor Sasol is under any obligation, and each expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter, or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Persons reading this communication are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof.

Sasol Media Relations:

In South Africa:Alex AndersonSenior Manager: Group External CommunicationDirect telephone: +27 (0) 10-344-6509Mobile: +27 (0) 71-600-9605alex.anderson@sasol.com[mailto:alex.anderson@sasol.com]

In the U.S.:Kim CusimanoNorth America Corporate AffairsDirect telephone: +1 (225) 776-0758kim.cusimano@us.sasol.com[mailto:kim.cusimano@us.sasol.com]

LyondellBasell Media RelationsPhone: +1-713-309-7575Email: mediarelations@lyb.com[mailto:mediarelations@lyb.com]