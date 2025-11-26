MainStreaming Named in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Edge Distribution Platforms - MAINSTREAMING/PR NEWSWIRE

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

MILAN, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreaming, the award-winning and innovative Edge Video Delivery Network, is proud to announce that it has been named in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Edge Distribution Platforms as a Representative Vendor. We believe that this mention reinforces MainStreaming's position as a key innovator in edge-native media delivery, designed specifically for the evolving needs of video streaming, security, and AI-driven workloads at the edge.

This recognition follows MainStreaming's previous inclusion in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Edge Computing as a Representative Vendor in the Data Center and Cloud Edge Services category, highlighting what we believe is the company's continued momentum and leadership in next-generation streaming infrastructure.

In the newly published Market Guide, Gartner defines edge distribution platforms (EDPs) a highly distributed, edge-based, integrated networks and cloud delivery infrastructures that provide the following as-a-service functionality: edge compute and storage, web application and perimeter security, content and API acceleration, data and analytics, and AI application infrastructure. These platforms are accelerating in adoption as enterprises increasingly require intelligent, low-latency and scalable infrastructure to support video, application performance, and emerging AI workloads.

We believe MainStreaming has been named for its edge-native video delivery platform and its portfolio of private, public, and hybrid edge architectures designed for broadcasters, OTT platforms, and ISPs. The company's proprietary Intelligent Media Delivery Platform provides end-to-end control, visibility, and real-time optimization to reduce congestion, improve network sustainability, and strengthen QoE at scale.

"Being recognized once again by Gartner is, in our view, an acknowledgment of our strategic path and edge-native vision for video delivery," said Antonio G. Corrado, Founder & Executive Chairman at MainStreaming. "As video streaming evolves into high-demand, AI-powered and security-sensitive ecosystems, intelligent edge distribution becomes the foundation for cost-efficient, reliable, and sustainable performance."

Designed specifically for live and on-demand video, MainStreaming collaborates closely with ISPs and telecom operators to deploy dedicated media edge nodes that optimize network efficiency while enabling broadcasters and platforms to dynamically scale capacity based on audience peaks. This approach, in our opinion, aligns with Gartner guidance for enterprises to adopt edge solutions that enhance performance visibility, accelerate AI workloads, and meet long-term digital transformation goals.

MainStreaming believes this inclusion highlights the company's commitment to re-defining content delivery networks into intelligent, energy-efficient, and application-aware edge platforms supporting the entire video ecosystem, from live sports and entertainment to premium on-demand streaming and enhanced media security.

Gartner, Market Guide for Edge Distribution Platforms, Amol Nerlekar, Brandon Medford, Peter Kjeldsen, 17 November 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

For more information on MainStreaming's Intelligent Media Delivery Platform and its latest initiatives, visit www.mainstreaming.com.

About MainStreaming

MainStreaming is an Intelligent Media Delivery Company that empowers enterprises, media, and gaming companies to ensure the best Quality of Experience to their audience, providing scalability and full control over the video distribution process.

Its solution improves network efficiency, delivers exceptional reliability, enhances Quality of Service, and provides a tangible financial and environmental ROI.

MainStreaming ContactPhone: +39 02 868 969Email: press@mainstreaming.tvWebsite: www.mainstreaming.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831962...Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722875...

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mainstreaming-named-in-the-2025-gartner-market-guide-for-edge-distribution-platforms-302626165.html