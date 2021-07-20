Makor Capital Hires Benjamin Kupfer to Makor Investment Banking Division

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Makor Group ("Makor"), an international agency brokerage group trading cash equities, fixed income, FX and derivative products, is pleased to announce today its hire of Benjamin Kupfer. Mr. Kupfer is joining the investment banking arm of Makor Group and will be based in Tel Aviv, where he will be a senior member of the origination and execution team for M&A and capital markets transactions. Mr. Kupfer will report to Lionel Botbol, Makor's Global Head of Investment Banking.

Mr. Kupfer brings with him extensive experience investing in disruptive start-ups in the high tech ecosystem in Israel. In late 2018, Ben joined LG; in partnership with the office in Santa Clara, he led the LG Technology Ventures investment activities in Israel. In two years, he closed several equity investment deals in disruptive and innovative companies. LG Technology Ventures invested in Deep Instinct, Aurora Labs, Edgybees, Syte and Zebra Medical Vision and Claroty.

Mr. Kupfer holds a BSc in Physics from the Technion Institute (Israel), an MSc in Nanotechnology/Electrical Engineering from University College London, a PhD in Chemistry from Bar Ilan University (Israel) and a Master of Business and Engineering from the Columbia University Business School in New York City.

Mr. Kupfer previously worked as a Senior Business Intelligence for Sdema, an Israeli-based company specializing in homeland security services and solutions.

We wish Ben the very best at Makor!

About Makor ( www.makor-capital.com)

Makor Group is an FCA-regulated international brokerage firm established in March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, former Co-Heads of Global Equities at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor provides securities research and execution services to institutional investors across all asset classes.

With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Tel Aviv and Singapore, and over 150 group employees, Makor provides its clients with an around-the-clock single point of contact. Makor's reputation for original and innovative trading ideas in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value, and event-driven opportunities is unparalleled. The firm has been widely recognized for its achievements, and for the past 4 years has been ranked 1st in risk-arb research surveys.

