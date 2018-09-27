COMUNICADO: Makor Group Announces the Expansion of Its Team and Scope of Activities in Switzerland

Publicado 27/09/2018 9:03:34 CET

GENEVA, September 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Makor Capital Markets S.A, the Geneva-based representative office of leading independent Equity, Fixed Income and FX Research and Brokerage firm Makor Securities continues to expand the scope of its activities in Switzerland.

Makor Capital Markets has hired Sebastien Crouzet to build the Cross-Asset Services Desk. Prior to joining Makor, Sebastien held senior positions at Gonet & Cie, Hyposwiss Private Bank and CBH. Previously, he developed the institutional customer base at Synthesis Bank, BGC Partners and Quadra Derivatives.

Makor Securities co-founder and partner Avi Bouhadana commented: "We are most happy to have Sebastien joining our team of outstanding and highly seasoned investment professionals. His cutting-edge expertise and wealth of experience will be greatly appreciated by our continually expanding institutional customer base."

About Makor Securities

Makor Securities is an independent global brokerage firm providing best in class research and sales coverage, notably on companies involved in mergers and acquisitions. Its Equity Special Situations sales team has been ranked first in Thomson Extel Surveys in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The firm provides 24-hour access to liquidity across more than 90 trading venues from offices in London, Paris, Geneva and Tel-Aviv.

