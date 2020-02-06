6 de febrero de 2020
 
Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its First Quarter 2020 Results

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group will announce its first quarter 2020 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on February 25, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET.

Investor Community Conference Call

-- Time: 8:15 a.m. ET -- The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode: -- via telephone at 1-800-806-5484 or 416-340-2217 (Toronto area), Passcode: 3048334# -- via the Internet at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/fi... information/quarterly-results [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2713546-1&h=1316611750&u... 3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2F financial-information%2Fquarterly-results&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.co m%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-informat ion%2Fquarterly-results]

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/fi... [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2713546-1&h=1316611750&u...].

Conference Call RebroadcastA rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, March 25, 2020 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 4224755#.

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/fi... [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2713546-1&h=1316611750&u...] until Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Internet: www.bmo.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2713546-1&h=607938318&u=...] Twitter: @BMOmedia

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com[mailto:paul.gammal@bmo.com], (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Jill Homenuk, Toronto, jill.homenuk@bmo.com[mailto:jill.homenuk@bmo.com], (416) 867-4770; Tom Little, Toronto, tom.little@bmo.com[mailto:tom.little@bmo.com], (416) 867-7834

