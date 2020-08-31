New 12-month analysis data from ETNA-AF non-interventional study show low bleeding and ICH rates in frail and elderly AF

Serial measurement of biomarkers and the risk of stroke or systemic embolism and bleeding in patients with atrial fibrillation in ENGAGE AF-TIMI 48

(link to data ENGAGE AF - here ) Oyama et al TIMI 48 Is there a role for half- dose anticoagulation in atrial fibrillation? Randomized comparison of 2 doses of edoxaban in 14,014 patients in ENGAGE AF-TIMI 48 (link to data here ) Steffel et al Edoxaban in atrial fibrillation with PCI by ACS or stable CAD presentation: a pre-specified analysis of the ENTRUST- AF PCI trial ( l ink to data ENTRUST-AF here ) Vranckx et al PCI Risk factors associated with stroke/ systemic embolic events in elderly non- valvular atrial fibrillation patients in the ANAFIE registry, the largest real-world elderly AF registry ( l ink to data here ANAFIE ) Inoue et al Risk factors of major bleeding in elderly atrial fibrillation patients from the ANAFIE registry ( l ink to data here ) Inoue et al Real-world effectiveness and the safety of ) anticoagulant treatment in elderly non-valvular atrial fibrillation in the ANAFIE registry, the largest real-world elderly AF registry ( l ink to data here Yamashita et al Comparison of clinical outcomes with edoxaban versus apixaban, dabigatran, rivaroxaban, and vitamin K antagonist in patients with atrial fibrillation in Germany: a real-world cohort study ( l ink to data here Gesundheitsforen ) Marston et al Leipzig database Improved adherence to anticoagulant therapy with once-daily regimen: a real-world study in patients with atrial fibrillation in Germany ( l ink to data here ) Yeh et al

About ETNA-AF: https://www.daiichi-sankyo.eu/media/about-etna-af [https://us-east-2.protection.sophos.com/?d=daiichi-sankyo.eu...]

About AF: https://www.daiichi-sankyo.eu/media/about-etna-af [https://us-east-2.protection.sophos.com/?d=daiichi-sankyo.eu...]

About Edoxaban: https://www.daiichi-sankyo.eu/media/about-etna-af [https://us-east-2.protection.sophos.com/?d=daiichi-sankyo.eu...]

About the Edoxaban Clinical Research Programme: https://www.daiichi-sankyo.eu/media/about-etna-af [https://us-east-2.protection.sophos.com/?d=daiichi-sankyo.eu...]

Media Contact Dr. Wolfgang Schiessl

Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH

Director Product PR and Communications

Cardiovascular Europe

+49 151 1714 7317

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Group is dedicated to the creation and supply of innovative pharmaceutical therapies to improve standards of care and address diversified, unmet medical needs of people globally by leveraging our world-class science and technology. With more than 100 years of scientific expertise and a presence in more than 20 countries, Daiichi Sankyo and its 15,000 employees around the world draw upon a rich legacy of innovation and a robust pipeline of promising new medicines to help people. In addition to a strong portfolio of medicines for cardiovascular diseases, under the Group's 2025 Vision to become a "Global Pharma Innovator with Competitive Advantage in Oncology," Daiichi Sankyo is primarily focused on providing novel therapies in oncology, as well as other research areas centered around rare diseases and immune disorders. For more information, please visit: www.daiichisankyo.com [http://www.daiichisankyo.com/].

Forward-looking statements: https://www.daiichi-sankyo.eu/media/about-etna-af [https://us-east-2.protection.sophos.com/?d=daiichi-sankyo.eu...]

References

1. Bakhai A, et al. Still on 'aspirin or nothing' for AF patients with frailty? ETNA-AF-Europe shows frailty corresponds to higher mortality but not neurological bleeding with edoxaban anticoagulation in routine care. Poster presented at ESC Congress 2020. 2. de Caterina R, et al. Baseline characteristics and follow-up outcomes in routine clinical practice patients categorised by renal function in the ETNA-AF-Europe registry. Poster presented at ESC Congress 2020. 3. Yamashita T, et al. Edoxaban Treatment of Elderly Patients with Atrial Fibrillation in Routine Clinical Practice: 1-Year Results of the Non-interventional Global ETNA-AF Program. Rapid Fire Abstract presented at ESC Congress 2020. 4. Chao T-F, et al. Recommended and non-recommended edoxaban dosing in patients with atrial fibrillation: one-year clinical events from the Global ETNA-AF non-interventional study. Rapid Fire Abstract presented at ESC Congress 2020. 5. Seelig J, et al. When to withhold oral anticoagulation in atrial fibrillation - an overview of frequent clinical discussion topics. Vasc Health Risk Manag. 2019;15:399-408. 6. Pritchard, J.M., et al. Measuring frailty in clinical practice: a comparison of physical frailty assessment methods in a geriatric out-patient clinic. BMC Geriatr 17, 31 Ago. (2017) - . 7. Soliman, et al. Chronic Kidney Disease and Prevalent Atrial Fibrillation: The Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort (CRIC). Am Heart J. 2010 Jun; 159(6): 1102-1107. 8. Sciascia, et al. Chronic kidney disease and anticoagulation: from vitamin K antagonists and heparins to direct oral anticoagulant agents. Intern Emerg Med. 2017:12;1101-8.

Web site: https://www.daiichisankyo.com/