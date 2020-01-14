New Flowerbomb Campaign with Anya Taylor-Joy as the Premiere Ambassadress

Publicado 14/01/2020 13:42:17 CET

PARIS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion artists Viktor&Rolf unveil a brand new campaign for their iconic flagship Flowerbomb fragrance featuring Anya Taylor-Joy as the inaugural ambassadress of the Flowerbomb franchise.

Launched in 2005, Flowerbomb is the iconic, transformative olfactory potion that with its profusion of flowers has the power to make everything seem more positive. An ode to femininity that has the power to transform the negative into the positive, Flowerbomb transcends the traditional traits of a scent and is rather an experience; a modern flower power exuding an air of opulence, with rich, meticulously layered notes that become one with she who wears it.

Wearing a custom Haute Couture gown designed by Horsting and Snoeren, and inspired by Viktor&Rolf's Cutting Edge Couture collection, the actress hypnotically transforms from woman to floral goddess right before the eye in a surreal and empowering transformation from within the Flowerbomb bottle as it opens, to reveal that anything is possible. Created by Inez Van Lamsweerd & Vinoodh Matadin - photographers, directors and long-term friends and collaborators of Viktor&Rolf - the film presents a meticulous and audacious tableau as is signature for the creative duo as they boldy experiment with digital technology and animation. We see Taylor-Joy in a uniquely other frame in the print campaign - her enigmatic spirit captured in the striking, modern portrait - her face partially obscured by a whisper of blush tulle. The image harkens Flowerbomb's original campaign - unexpected, ethereal, and mysterious - embodying the essence of Flowerbomb's intent: the power to transform anything into something positive - a new kind of flower power.

"We have an ongoing love affair with Flowerbomb, our first fragrance. To see the spirit continue to bloom bigger with the passage of time is really a tribute to our constant belief in positivity and transformation - to share that message and watch it spread brings so much joy. Anya fits so perfectly with our vision as she is so passionate about the joy of her art. She perfectly embodies the message we want to share - she is sensual, mysterious and powerful at once. Anya reflects the determined, outspoken and self-aware woman impeccably. She's ever evolving and transforming in her roles and in her life," said Horsting and Snoeren.

Multi--dimensional on and off screen, Taylor-Joy first appeared sensual and provocative in the Flowerbomb Midnight campaign revealed in February 2019. Today, with Flowerbomb, she further shows her uniquely versatile look, embodying the universal spirit of the Flowerbomb fragrances.

Created by acclaimed cast of iconic perfumers Domitille Michalon-Bertier, Carlos Benaïm and Olivier Polge, Flowerbomb's timeless floriental, gourmand notes remain its signature scent featuring definitive notes of sambac jasmine flowers, freesias, cattleya orchids and centifolia roses in the most addictive bouquet, linked to a provocative accord of bold patchouli and sweet Vanilla. Flowerbomb's sparkling, multifaceted diamond-grenade bottle is an empowering symbol and keepsake wrapped in its alluring, delicate blush packaging embossed with the iconic Viktor&Rolf black seal and impressive grosgrain ribbon that have been woven into the fragrance's life.

The Flowerbomb print and digital campaign is revealed worldwide from today.

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076402/Viktor_and_Rolf_Flo... [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076402/Viktor_and_Rolf_Flo...]Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813293/Viktor_and_Rolf_Logo... [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813293/Viktor_and_Rolf_Logo...]Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076396/Anya_Taylor_Joy___F... [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076396/Anya_Taylor_Joy___F...]

Contacts: Talia Hazout, talia.hazout@loreal.com[mailto:talia.hazout@loreal.com]

CONTACT: Tel: +33 1 49 64 18 09