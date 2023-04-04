Publicado 04/04/2023 15:13
New market update: April 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime has published a new market update. The report is available at www.concordiamaritime.com. In addition to commentary from CEO Erik Lewenhaput, it also contains data and statistics regarding both tanker rates, ship values and the development of the global product tanker fleet, as well as data about the demand for oil and development of inventory levels.

For more information, please contact:

Erik LewenhauptCEO, Concordia Maritime AB0704-855 188erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

