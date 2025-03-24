Newronika Receives CE Mark Approval for AlphaDBS, Advancing Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson's Disease

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

MILAN, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newronika, a leader in neuromodulation and adaptive deep brain stimulation (DBS) technology, announced today that it has received CE Mark approval for its AlphaDBS device, a next-generation closed-loop DBS system that dynamically adjusts stimulation based on real-time brain signals. This approval enables the company to commercialize AlphaDBS in Europe, bringing an innovative treatment option to patients living with Parkinson's disease and other neurological disorders.

DBS is a proven therapy for managing many symptoms of Parkinson's disease and has been prescribed for a variety of neurological disorders. Hundreds of thousands of DBS implantations around the world have helped patients manage PD, dystonia, essential tremor, OCD, and more. Conventional DBS devices deliver continuous stimulation at fixed settings. While the therapy has been effective for decades, new techniques and technology have allowed for significant improvement to the customization of DBS therapy.

Newronika's AlphaDBS monitors the patient's brain activity and automatically adjusts stimulation levels in response to real-time neurophysiological feedback. This personalized approach optimizes symptom control while reducing side effects and minimizing the need for frequent programming adjustments by neurologists.

"The CE Mark approval of AlphaDBS is a defining moment for Newronika and for the field of deep brain stimulation," said Lorenzo Rossi, CTO and Co-Founder of Newronika. "This certification validates our vision of bringing truly adaptive neuromodulation to patients. We are excited to bring this technology to market and to set a new standard in the treatment of Parkinson's disease."

The CE Mark approval is based on clinical data demonstrating the safety and effectiveness of the AlphaDBS in delivering adaptive deep brain stimulation. Clinical trials for adaptive DBS have shown that patients experience more time without symptoms or side effects compared to conventional DBS, with improved overall quality of life and greater patient preference for the adaptive stimulation mode.

With this regulatory milestone, Newronika is preparing for the commercial launch of AlphaDBS in select European markets in 2025. The company is also advancing its global expansion, including its recently announced Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a pivotal clinical trial in the United States.

Newronika is a spin-off of Fondazione IRCCS Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico and the University of Milan, and s transforming deep brain stimulation (DBS) through its adaptive platform that uses real-time patient data to optimize therapy. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, the company is committed to advancing neuromodulation beyond conventional limitations. With ongoing research collaborations, a CE Mark for its technology, and now an Investigational Device Exemption from the FDA, Newronika stands at the forefront of next-generation therapeutic innovation for neurological disorders.

