Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 12 January 2023 at 6.20 p.m. EET

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Crayfish BidCo Oy and Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation has on 12 January 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy ("Crayfish BidCo", a company ultimately owned by Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL based in Luxembourg) has exceeded the threshold of 5 per cent. According to the announcement, the holding exceeded the threshold on 12 January 2023.

According to the announcement, the direct holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy in Caverion has on 12 January 2023 increased to 13,647,263 shares, corresponding to 9.82 per cent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. The indirect holding of Triton V LuxCo 87 SARL in Caverion has increased to 13,647,263 shares, corresponding to 9.82 per cent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

