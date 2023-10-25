nShift: Five ways to protect Black Friday profits

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The right delivery management software helps create the agility and resilience that ecommerce companies need to thrive

This year's Black Friday looks set to be as big as ever, with global sales expected to exceed $40 billion on 24 November.[1] But just because the day itself is destined to be a success, does not mean that each individual retailer can guarantee to make a profit, warns nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software.

From cutting margins too tightly with excessive discounting, to running the risk of absorbing the cost on countless returned items, a number of factors can undermine profits during peak periods.

nShift has created a list of five strategies to maximize profits on Black Friday:

Sean Sherwin-Smith, Post-Purchase Product Director at nShift, said: "Black Friday on 24 November is once again expected to be a sales record breaker. Ecommerce and multichannel retailers should set themselves up to take advantage of the increased traffic. But they can't assume that their activities will automatically be profitable.

"Using the right delivery management software gives retailers and warehouses the flexibility to quickly increase the range of carrier companies they use to ensure transport capacity. These increased delivery options at checkout also gives customers the choice they expect – helping to reduce cart abandonment. Retaining the customer communication in the final mile opens all sorts of new revenue opportunities for retailers, and by digitalizing returns, they can convert returns to exchanges – protecting revenue and profits."

Visit nShift's Black Friday hub for more advice about making the most of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the Christmas shopping season: https://nshift.com/black-friday

About nShiftnShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

[1] https://www.wunderkind.co/blog/article/3-key-projections-for-cyber-week-2023-how-retailers-should-prepare/ [2] https://www.motesque.com/black-friday-2022-sales-hit-a-new-record/#:~:text=Returns%20happen%20particularly%20after%20the%20week%20of%20Black%20Friday&text=In%20other%20words%2C%201%20in,being%20sent%20back%20to%20stores .[3] https://www.logisticsmanager.com/three-quarters-of-consumers-will-abandon-retailers-over-poor-delivery-service/ [4] https://www.statista.com/statistics/1377689/black-friday-cart-abandonment-rate/#:~:text=On%20and%20around%20Black%20Friday,%2C%20however%2C%20at%2077.74%20percent

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566...

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-five-ways-to-protect-black-friday-profits-301967320.html