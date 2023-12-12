nShift unveils Emissions Tracker, helping retailers reduce last mile emissions and fulfil reporting needs

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

New carbon emissions tracking tool compiles trustworthy data on CO2 emissions from transport at the individual shipment level, helping retailers demonstrate net-zero progress to customers

Aids compliance with EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), coming into force in 2024

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software, today announces the launch of Emissions Tracker . Calculating the CO2 emissions associated with each shipment, the new solution makes it possible for ecommerce and multichannel retailers to comply with sustainability disclosure rules, prove environmental credentials to customers, and see where they can reduce emissions from shipping.

Emissions Tracker data helps retailers comply with emissions reporting rules, including the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) coming into force in mid-2024. The new regulation is expected to affect around 50,000 businesses trading in the EU, which will become subject to mandatory sustainability reporting.

Customers prefer to shop sustainably

81% of shoppers want to buy from brands that demonstrate sustainability. However, as many as 40% of consumers are distrustful of brands' environmental claims. Emissions Tracker provides clear, trustworthy data that helps retailers clearly demonstrate their improvement.

Mattias Gredenhag, CTO at nShift said, "Pressure from customers and regulators alike means having a clear picture of their emissions is a necessity for retailers today. Emissions Tracker makes it easy to generate detailed, actionable sustainability reports. This simplifies the compliance burden and saves time for CFOs and other stakeholders doing annual reporting. What is more, retailers can use Emissions Tracker insights to engage customers in their sustainability story and accelerate their progress to net zero."

Benefits for retailers and warehouses

nShift Emissions Tracker has been designed to simplify the process of emissions reporting. All carrier data is collated into one reporting tool and built into an easy-to-use template. Calculations are done at shipment level, giving retailers the ability to drill into shipping data, compile accurate reports, and identify quick wins for emissions reduction.

For retailers already using nShift's delivery management, Emissions Tracker provides access to emissions data for all historical shipments, so they can make comparisons with previous months and years.

nShift Emissions Tracker brings the following additional benefits:

Efficiency - Quickly and easily report on last-mile and transport emissions at the click of a button with no additional analysis needed

Reliability - Emissions data the business can depend on. All collected in one place in a standardized format

Credibility - Peace of mind knowing the calculations are accurate and free from mistakes of manual error. The solution uses standard tariffs developed by the Network for Transport Measures (NTM)

Accuracy - emissions data are calculated based on CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent – a more accurate and comprehensive measure than CO2 alone)

Transparency - Increase customer loyalty and brand recognition by becoming trusted and transparent when it comes to emissions

Gredenhag concluded, "We believe greener deliveries drive better business growth. Alongside tracking and managing emissions, we help retailers offer sustainable delivery options, provide offset schemes and charitable giving through deliveries, and clearly badge sustainable delivery options at checkout."

nShift Emissions Tracker conforms to internationally recognized standards, including ISO 14083 and the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework.

For more information on the nShift Emission Tracker, please visit. https://nshift.com/solutions/emissions-tracker

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

