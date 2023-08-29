Orexo secures patent protection in the US for OX640, a nasal epinephrine powder product

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

UPPSALA, Sweden, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO: ORX) (OTCQX: ORXOY) today announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the first US patent specifically related to OX640, Orexo's nasal epinephrine powder product based on the amorphOX® drug delivery platform.

Orexo continues to strengthen its patent portfolio and the new patent, No. US 11,737,980, provides protection for the OX640 product in the US until May 2041. Last year, a European patent was granted, and multiple patent applications have been filed by Orexo protecting OX640 on a global basis until 2044.

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO, said: "OX640 is truly a unique and innovative new product to be used for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions. I am pleased that this innovation has been recognized by the USPTO, an important step towards making this life-saving medication available for patients in the US. OX640 has shown astonishing chemical stability, impressive clinical data, and has significant global market potential. The strong patent portfolio covering OX640 is clearly a valuable asset to Orexo."

For further information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

About OrexoOrexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company with over 25 years of experience developing improved pharmaceuticals based on proprietary formulation technologies that meet large medical needs. On the US market, Orexo provides innovative treatment solutions for patients suffering from opioid use disorder and adjacent diseases. Products targeting other therapeutic areas are developed and commercialized worldwide with leading partners. Total net sales in 2022 amounted to SEK 624 million, and the number of employees to 126. Orexo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list and is available as an ADR on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US.

For more information about Orexo please visit www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About amorphOX®Orexo's proprietary drug delivery platform, amorphOX®, is a powder made up of particles which are built using a unique combination of a drug, carrier materials and, optionally, other ingredients. The particles are presented as an amorphous composite of the various ingredients providing for excellent chemical and physical stability, as well as rapid dissolution. The technology works for a broad scope of active ingredients and has been validated in several human clinical studies showing rapid and extensive drug exposure.

The information was submitted for publication at 8 a.m. CET, on August 29, 2023

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orexo-secures-patent-protection-in-the-us-for-ox640-a-nasal-epinephrine-powder-product-301912063.html