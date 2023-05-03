Publicado 03/05/2023 18:59
Photocure ASA - Annual general meeting held

OSLO, Norway, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), held its annual general meeting on 3 May 2023 at 17:00 hours (CET).

The minutes from the general meeting setting out the resolved resolutions are attached hereto.

For further information, please contact:

Photocure

CFO Erik DahlTel: + 47 450 55 000Email: ed@photocure.no

About Photocure ASAPhotocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, which makes cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com or www.cysview.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/photocure-asa--annual-general-meeting-held-301814940.html

