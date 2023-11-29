Publicado 29/11/2023 16:34
Polygiene Launches Textile-Protection Polygiene ShedGuard™ Innovation Project

MALMÖ, Sweden, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 29th of November, at the prestigious ISPO trade show, Polygiene launched a new innovation project, Polygiene ShedGuard™.

Designed to minimize micro-fiber loss and improve resistance to fabric wear during washing, Polygiene ShedGuard extends textiles' expected lifespans, ensuring customers benefit from longer-lasting products. By facilitating the production of more durable textiles, Polygiene is putting its Mindful Living® philosophy into practice by encouraging the transition from consumables to durables and a more sustainable approach to product design and delivery.

The Polygiene ShedGuard™ innovation project is in the latter stages of development, with final testing and refinement due to take place in conjunction with selected Polygiene partners during 2024.

An effective, long-lasting solution

Polygiene Shedguard consists of a unique blend of polymers that form a film around the fiber bundles. The film prevent microfibrils from separating, splitting, and tearing away from the fabric structure.

Our research shows that Polygiene Shedguard reduces micro-fiber loss by up to 70%. At the same time, it benefits manufacturers and consumers by:

  • Reducing wear from fabric abrasion.
  • Prevents the release of fiber fragments into the surrounding environment.
  • Enhances the performance of other Polygiene technologies, such as Polygiene StayFresh™, Polygiene StayFreshBIO™ and Polygiene OdorCrunch™, by locking in their antimicrobial and odor-control properties for even longer.

Polygiene's ShedGuard voted Best Product

Polygiene ShedGuard has been recognized as the Best Product at ISPO Textrends in the Performing Finishes category. This event showcases the latest and most innovative garments, accessories, fabrics, fibers, and components for the sports and outdoor industries. The award is given twice a year and highlights the upcoming trends in the textile and apparel sectors, predicted by industry experts two years in advance. Participants are evaluated by an international panel of judges, and the winners are presented at the ISPO Munich and OutDoor by ISPO Textrends exhibition.

Polygiene ShedGuard and Polygiene StayFreshBIO at ISPO

The Polygiene ShedGuard innovation project is launching on the 28th and 29th of November at the ISPO trade show. The Polygiene team is in attendance and able to answer questions concerning Polygiene ShedGuard, Polygiene StayFreshBIO or any of our other products. For more information, visit www.polygiene.com

Press contact

The company's IR via email: ir@polygiene.comUlrika Björk, CEO, ulrika.bjork@polygiene.com, +46 (0)70-921 12 75

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polygiene-launches-textile-protection-polygiene-shedguard-innovation-project-302000904.html

