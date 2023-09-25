Publicado 25/09/2023 15:54
- Comunicado -

PRADA SPRING/SUMMER 2024 WOMENSWEAR SHOW

Runway @MARCO LESSI
Runway @MARCO LESSI - PRADA/PR NEWSWIRE
(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Beauty looks created by Lynsey Alexander, Global Creative Makeup Artist of Prada Beauty

PARIS, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

**FACE**

Alexander starts by preparing the skin with Prada Skincare, employing Prada Augmented Skin The Serum as the first step. This is followed by Prada Augmented Skin The Cream, ensuring its complete absorption before the application of the base. The finishing touch is the delicate utilization of Prada Reveal Foundation, achieving a naturally diffused, soft-matte finish. To define the facial contours, Lynsey relies on Prada Monochrome soft matte lipsticks for contouring and utilizes the Prada Dimensions eye palette Pure 05 to highlight cheekbones, cupid's bow, and collarbones.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9205651-prada-spring-summer-2024-womenswear-show/

**EYES**

The focal point of Alexander's looks are the luminous, gleaming eyes. The newly unveiled Prada Dimensions eyeshadow palettes are blended across nudes, browns, and oranges (mixing Pulse 03, Poetry 04, Pure 05, Pulp 06) to create bespoke shades for each skin tone. As a final flourish, she gently pats Prada Augmented Skin The Serum onto the eyelids. The result is a futuristic and reflective element.

**BROWS**

To frame the eyes and infuse a touch of strength, Lynsey meticulously sculpts boyish brows. Using the Prada Dimensions eyeshadow palettes, she customizes the perfect shade by individually mixing nude and brown hues, applying them with precision using the Prada Brow & Eyeliner brush 08 for an impeccable finish.

**LIPS**

To prepare the lips Lynsey applies Prada Balm as a lip primer then opting for soft and matte lips, using Prada Monochrome B01 Argile as a base layered with other beige and brown shades for a personalized application for every model. The lips exude a modern allure while maintaining a subtle elegance, enhancing rather than overpowering. Some models on the runway showcased the intensity of lipsticks, alternating with the more understated nude looks featuring the soft Matte lipsticks.

Product list:

Face:

  • Prada Augmented Skin The Serum
  • Prada Augmented Skin The Cream
  • Prada Reveal Skin optimizing Foundation

Eyes:

  • Prada Dimensions Eyeshadow 03, 04, 05, 06
  • Prada Augmented Skin The Serum

Brows:

  • Prada Dimensions Eyeshadow
  • Prada Brow & Eyeliner brush 08

Lips:

  • Prada Balm
  • Prada Monochrome Lipstick

Contact:

Mickael ROUXMickael.roux@loreal.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218884...Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1878939...

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prada-springsummer-2024-womenswear-show-301937557.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
GenteMiguel Lago: "Me estoy recuperando todavía de no ver a Fabiola dos veces por semana"

Miguel Lago: "Me estoy recuperando todavía de no ver a Fabiola dos veces por semana"
Castilla-La ManchaGuardia Civil alerta de estafas de hasta 18.000 euros a ganaderos que compran forraje a través de redes sociales

Guardia Civil alerta de estafas de hasta 18.000 euros a ganaderos que compran forraje a través de redes sociales
AndalucíaDos detenidos en relación con el robo de 56.000 litros de aceite en una almazara de Carcabuey (Córdoba)

Dos detenidos en relación con el robo de 56.000 litros de aceite en una almazara de Carcabuey (Córdoba)