Pyrocell receives sustainability certification in accordance with ISCC

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyrocell's pyrolysis oil production has received sustainability certification in accordance with the international environmental certification system International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC).

The fact that the pyrolysis oil is now ISCC certified means that it can be sold on export markets outside of Sweden.

"It feels great that we have certified our production and product in accordance with ISCC," says Pyrocell's Chairman of the Board Pontus Friberg. "This is proof that our pyrolysis oil meets high standards for sustainability and traceability throughout the entire supply chain."

"The ISCC certification increases Pyrocell's competitiveness, and we can thereby, together with Preem, offer the pyrolysis oil to customers outside of Sweden," continues Friberg. "This means we will be able to replace fossil oil and contribute to an increased proportion of renewables – for example in a fuel that produces lower carbon dioxide emissions – even beyond Sweden's borders."

Pyrocell is jointly owned by Setra and Preem. The company's business concept is to produce bio-oil from sawdust. Setra has the raw material, the sawdust, while Preem has refineries. The pyrolysis oil is refined into renewable diesel and gasoline at Preem's refinery in Lysekil. Pyrocell's facility is located at the Setra Kastet sawmill in Gävle.

About ISCC

The International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) is a voluntary global certification system that covers the entire supply chain and all types of bio-based raw materials and renewable energy sources. Over the past decade, the system has developed into a market leader. An ISCC certification guarantees the fulfillment of high sustainability standards and reduced carbon dioxide emissions, as well as traceability throughout the entire supply chain.

For more information, please contact:Preem Press Officepress@preem.se+46 (0)70-450 10 01

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pyrocell-receives-sustainability-certification-in-accordance-with-iscc-301803124.html