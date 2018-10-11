COMUNICADO: Raytion Releases 45+ Connectors for Google Cloud Search

Publicado 11/10/2018 15:50:43 CET

Duesseldorf, Germany, October 11, 2018 – Raytion, an internationally operating IT business consultancy and specialist in enterprise search and content integration, announces the immediate availability of their secure enterprise search connectors for Google Cloud Search at the Google Cloud Next London ’18 conference today. The Raytion search connectors are available for more than 45 content source systems including enterprise applications from Atlassian, Google, IBM, Microsoft, OpenText, Oracle and SAP. Among the 45+ connectors are 14 for cloud-native applications, e.g. Box, Facebook Workplace, IBM Connections Cloud, Microsoft SharePoint Online, Oracle Knowledge Advanced Cloud, Salesforce and ServiceNow. Google Cloud Search is a cloud-native fully managed secure enterprise search platform from Google.

The Raytion search connectors are now in their 6th generation. They are built on a common architecture sharing the same core components and provide industrial-strength reliability, robustness and scalability. All Raytion connectors natively support the security model of the source system and map the access rights of the source system to Google’s security model for Google Cloud Search providing enterprise-grade secure search.

About Raytion

Raytion is an internationally operating IT business consultancy. With a strategic focus on collaboration, enterprise search and cloud computing, Raytion designs, builds and operates rich search experiences and business applications. As one of the leading vendor-independent full-service specialists and a long-term integration partner of all major search technology vendors Raytion has been implementing and operating high-quality, large-scale solutions for Global 500 companies and organizations worldwide.

Raytion is a Google Cloud and Google Cloud Search partner of the first hour.

Contact:

Ilona Walaszczyk

pr@raytion.com

Phone +49 211 55 02 66 0

www.raytion.com

Emisor: News Aktuell