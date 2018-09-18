COMUNICADO: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi and Google Join Forces on Next-Generation Infotainment

Publicado 18/09/2018 9:20:47 CET

PARIS and TOKYO and YOKOHAMA, Japan, September 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ? World's leading automotive Alliance signs a global multiyear agreement to partner with Google to equip Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi vehicles with intelligent infotainment systems ? The Alliance will utilize Android, world's most popular operating system, to offer customers a new array of services including Google Maps, the Google Assistant and the Google Play Store ? These services will be combined with Alliance Intelligent Cloud-based remote software upgrades and vehicle diagnostics

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi and Google today announced a technology partnership to embed the Android operating system in vehicles sold by the world's leading automotive alliance, providing intelligent infotainment and customer focused-applications across multiple models and brands, scheduled to start in 2021.

Under the technology partnership, vehicles sold by the Alliance members in many markets will utilize Android, the world's most popular operating system, and will provide turn-by-turn navigation with Google Maps, access to a rich ecosystem of automotive apps on the Google Play Store and have the ability to answer calls and texts, control media, find information, and manage vehicle functions with voice using the built in Google Assistant.

The Alliance, whose member companies last year sold 10.6 million vehicles in 200 markets, will integrate Google applications and services into infotainment and cloud-based systems to enhance the experience for customers of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors brands. While a range of Alliance vehicles will share the Android platform, each brand will have flexibility to create a unique customer interface and specific features on top of the common Android platform.

The infotainment partnership forms part of Alliance moves to equip more vehicles with connectivity and cloud-based services as part of its Alliance 2022 mid-term plan. Today's announcement, coinciding with the first anniversary of the mid-term plan, symbolizes the Alliance focus on next-generation technology. Under the plan, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is targeting increased sales of more than 14 million units a year by the end of 2022.

The plan also involves the launch of 12 new zero-emission electric vehicles, new autonomous-driving technologies and the ongoing rollout of the Alliance Intelligent Cloud.

The Alliance Intelligent Cloud will provide next-generation infotainment systems with secure connectivity by offering a platform to integrate data management, infotainment systems and to facilitate over-the-air upgrades and remote diagnostics in Alliance member-company vehicles.

