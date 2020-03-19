19 de marzo de 2020
 
europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional
Publicado 19/03/2020 7:40:18CET
- Comunicado -

Roivant anuncia el desarrollo del anticuerpo monoclonal Anti-GM-GSF (2)

1. Huang C, Wang Y, Li X, et al. Clinical features of patients infected with 2019 novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China. Lancet. 2020;395(10223):497-506. doi:10.1016/s0140-6736(20)30183-5. 2. Zhou Y, Fu B, Zheng X, et al. Aberrant pathogenic GM-CSF+ T cells and inflammatory CD14+CD16+ monocytes in severe pulmonary syndrome patients of a new coronavirus. Pre-Print. 2020. https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.02.12.945576 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2755410-1&h=3760805144&u... %2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2755410-1%26h%3D19473861 41%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fdoi.org%252F10.1101%252F2020.02.12.945576%26 a%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fdoi.org%252F10.1101%252F2020.02.12.945576&a=https %3A%2F%2Fdoi.org%2F10.1101%2F2020.02.12.945576]. 3. Shiomi A, Usui T. Pivotal roles of GM-CSF in autoimmunity and inflammation. Mediators Inflamm. 2015;2015:568543. doi:10.1155/2015/568543. 4. Kristas SK, Ronconi G, Caraffa A, et al. Mast cells contribute to coronavirus-induced inflammation: new anti-inflammatory strategy. J Biol Regul Homeost Agents. 2020;34(1). doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(20)30183-5. 5. ARDS Definition Task Force. Ranieri VM, Rubenfeld GD, Thompson BT, Ferguson ND, Caldwell E. et al. ARDS Definition Task Force. Acute respiratory distress syndrome: The Berlin Definition. JAMA. 2012;307:2526-33. 6. Rubenfeld GD, Caldwell E, Peabody E, et al. Incidence and outcomes of acute lung injury. New England Journal of Medicine. 20 oct 2005;353(16):1685-93.

Sitio Web: roivant.com/

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Lo más leído

  1. 1

    Una juez dictamina que el estado de alarma suspende el régimen de visitas de hijos de padres separados

  2. 2

    China asegura que ha desarrollado con éxito una vacuna contra el coronavirus y da luz verde a las pruebas en humanos

  3. 3

    Muere un guardia civil de 39 años de Valdemoro (Madrid) que había dado positivo en Covid-19

  4. 4

    Italia roza ya los 3.000 fallecidos con 475 muertos más en 24 horas, una cifra récord

  5. 5

    Liam Gallagher: "Noel y yo hemos estado autoaislados diez años. Vamos, un par de meses no duelen"

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
EspañaUna juez dictamina que el estado de alarma suspende el régimen de visitas de hijos de padres separados

Una juez dictamina que el estado de alarma suspende el régimen de visitas de hijos de padres separados
InternacionalChina asegura que ha desarrollado con éxito una vacuna contra el coronavirus y da luz verde a las pruebas en humanos

China asegura que ha desarrollado con éxito una vacuna contra el coronavirus y da luz verde a las pruebas en humanos
EspañaMuere un guardia civil de 39 años de Valdemoro (Madrid) que había dado positivo en Covid-19

Muere un guardia civil de 39 años de Valdemoro (Madrid) que había dado positivo en Covid-19