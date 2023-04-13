RWE and Northland Power choose Havfram Wind to transport turbines for Nordseecluster (1)

RWE and Northland Power select the Norwegian company Havfram Wind as preferred supplier for their 1.6-GW offshore wind cluster off the German coast

Havfram Wind will provide transport and installation support of a minimum of 104 Vestas offshore wind turbines starting in 2026

The Nordseecluster is expected to supply green electricity to the equivalent of 1,600,000 German households every year as of 2029

HAMBURG, Germany and OSLO, Norway, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RWE (51%) and Northland Power (49%) are making progress on the deployment of their joint offshore wind project Nordseecluster. The companies have selected Havfram Wind as the preferred supplier for their cluster of up to 1.6 gigawatts (GW), which consists of four offshore wind farm sites in the German North Sea. The Norwegian company is to transport and support the installation of a minimum of 104 Vestas offshore wind turbines with a capacity of 15 megawatts (MW) each. All deliverables are subject to final investment decisions for each of the individual phases for the Nordseecluster (A and B).

Benjamin Miethling, Northland Power's Managing Director of the Nordseecluster:"We expect to achieve substantial economies of scale and leverage synergies during the development, construction and operation of the four wind farms. Our preferred supplier agreement with Havfram Wind, which encompasses all four projects, attests to the efficiency of concentrating activities such as procurement."Sven Schulemann, RWE's Managing Director of the Nordseecluster: "This is the next important milestone on our way to completing this 1.6-gigawatt cluster. When the Nordseecluster is fully operational at the beginning of 2029 it will generate enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of 1,600,000 German households every year."

The Nordseecluster will be constructed in two phases. Two wind farms (N-3.8 and N-3.7) with a combined capacity of 660 MW are currently in the permit application phase. Turbine installation at sea is expected to start in 2026, with commercial operations starting in early 2027. Of the total of 104 Vestas turbines, 44 are reserved for this initial stage (Nordseecluster A). Two further wind farms (N-3.6 and N-3.5) for the second phase (Nordseecluster B) will add an additional 900 MW of capacity, with commercial operation expected to start in early 2029. For both sites, RWE and Northland Power plan to bid and exercise their step-in rights in this year's German offshore wind auctions – as they did in 2021 for Nordseecluster A.

Havfram Wind is an offshore wind construction company that specialises in transport and installation services for both bottom fixed and floating projects in the offshore wind sector. For the Nordseecluster Havfram Wind will be utilising one of its newly built NG20000X Jack-Up vessels with a 3,250-tonne crane.

Even Larsen, CEO Havfram Wind: "Signing the preferred supplier agreement for the transport and installation support of the entire lot of wind turbines for a gigantic project like Nordseecluster is proof of our growing position in the market. I am proud of the trust RWE and Northland Power have in the Havfram Wind team. Participating in such a project of scale is a milestone for our development as a pure play offshore wind company."

The Nordseecluster will be located close to the existing 332 MW Nordsee One wind farm, which RWE and Northland Power co-developed and continue to operate jointly. In order to deploy the cluster, the partners will rely on experienced suppliers like Havfram Wind, as well as their own expertise in offshore wind.

For more information about the Nordseecluster, please visit: www.nordseecluster.com

About Havfram Wind

Havfram Wind is an offshore wind construction company focused on transport and installation services for both bottom fixed and floating projects in the offshore wind sector. Havfram Wind is a subsidiary of Havfram.

About Havfram

Havfram is a pure play offshore wind company, providing a wide range of services across the offshore wind value chain. Leveraging our deep offshore wind industry knowledge, together with decades of know-how from the Norwegian energy & marine sectors and essential experience in operating in harsh offshore environments, Havfram offers the highest standards and services to customers worldwide. Havfram operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries: Havfram Wind, which provides offshore wind installation expertise to the global market as an owner and operator of Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIVs); and Kontiki Winds, which focuses on early-stage development of offshore wind farms and electrification of fossil fuel intensive operations using floating offshore wind. Havfram is majority owned by Sandbrook Capital, a leading climate fund led by an experienced team determined to combine consistent financial returns and real climate impact. Together we aim to lead the path towards clean energy.

About RWE

RWE is leading the way to a green energy world. With an extensive investment and growth strategy, the company will expand its powerful, green generation capacity to 50 gigawatts internationally by 2030. RWE is investing more than €50 billion gross for this purpose in this decade. The portfolio is based on offshore and onshore wind, solar, hydrogen, batteries, biomass and gas.RWE Supply & Trading provides tailored energy solutions for large customers. RWE has locations in the attractive markets of Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The company is responsibly phasing out nuclear energy and coal. Government-mandated phaseout roadmaps have been defined for both of these energy sources. RWE employs around 19,000 people worldwide and has a clear target: to get to net zero by 2040. On its way there, the company has set itself ambitious targets for all activities that cause greenhouse gas emissions. The Science Based Targets initiative has confirmed that these emission reduction targets are in line with the Paris Agreement. Very much in the spirit of the company's purpose: Our energy for a sustainable life.

About Northland Power

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.0 GW (net 2.6 GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing over 20 GW of potential capacity.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations and assumptions of management, and are based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee the occurrence of future results and developments and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and developments may deviate materially from the expectations and assumptions expressed in this document due to various factors. These factors primarily include changes in the general economic and competitive environment. Furthermore, developments on financial markets and changes in currency exchange rates as well as changes in national and international laws, in particular in respect of fiscal regulation, and other factors influence the company's future results and developments. Neither the company nor any of its affiliates undertakes to update the statements contained in this press release.

