Securitas issues a MEUR 600 Eurobond

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas has today successfully closed a MEUR 600 bond in the Eurobond market with maturity in 2029.The coupon was 4.375 percent including a margin of 120 basis points.

The proceeds will mainly be used to refinance existing debt.

The joint lead managers were BBVA, CIC, Citi, Commerzbank, Danske Bank, ING, SEB and UniCredit.

Further information: Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations, +46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

