Securitas successfully concludes MEUR 300 Schuldschein funding

Securitas has today concluded a successful Schuldschein loan transaction, raising MEUR 300 equivalent in the international Schuldschein market.

STOCKHOLM, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- By entering into the Schuldschein market for the first time Securitas establishes a new source of long-term funding for the Group. The issue was oversubscribed by more than triple the launch amount. The majority of the funding is for five years and consists of Euro and US dollar tranches. The proceeds will be used to refinance part of the remaining MUSD 1 146 bridge facility related to the acquisition of STANLEY Security which was closed on July 22, 2022.

The joint arrangers were Commerzbank, ING, SEB and UniCredit.

