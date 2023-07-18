Shipping represents "biggest challenge" to global ecommerce expansion

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Making the right carrier connections can facilitate sustainable growth

LONDON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipping and logistics challenges are the biggest hurdles facing ecommerce companies launching into new markets. Vendors can overcome these obstacles by forming the right connections with carrier companies, according to nShift, the global leader in delivery management software.

International expansion represents a major growth opportunity for online retailers and webshops as demand for ecommerce soars around the world. In Southeast Asia, for example, the ecommerce market is set to grow threefold over the next three years.[1] Meanwhile, in Africa, the number of active online shoppers is set to pass 500 million in 2025.[2]

Yet considerable logistical difficulties stand in the way of retailers looking to tap into these opportunities. Almost half (44.5%) of global business owners face challenges navigating customs requirements. Cross-border logistics create issues for 37% of business owners while 33.5% struggle with cross-border returns. Over a third (34.5%) came up against issues managing delivery expectations while 27.5% had problems tracking deliveries.[3]

These shipping and logistics challenges can be overcome by partnering with the right delivery management software. Experts at nShift recommend the following strategies:

Mattias Gredenhag, Chief Technology Officer at nShift said: "International expansion represents a huge opportunity in ecommerce. Vendors that are new to a market have to build trust quickly by getting the customer experience right. The minutes and hours that follow the customer hitting the 'buy' button are the moments of truth. It is often how the delivery process is managed that determines whether shoppers will buy from the retailer again and recommend it to friends.

"nShift's carrier library contains ready-made connections to over 1000 carrier companies around the world. We make it easier to manage shipping rules and calculate international freight costs. With our range of solutions, we enable growing ecommerce companies to create a great customer experience from checkout to returns. With nShift, retailers can build a global customer base that is every bit as loyal and engaged as at home."

