Publicado 08/09/2023 14:27
- Comunicado -

Sobi KOL investor event: Advancing the standard of care in haemophilia

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi invites investors to participate in a virtual KOL haemophilia event on 18 September 2023 at 15:00 CEST.

Guido Oelkers, Chief Executive Officer, Lydia Abad-Franch, MD, MBA, acting Chief Medical Officer, and Key Opinion Leader, Robert Klamroth, MD, PhD, Chief Physician, Clinic for Internal Medicine - Angiology and Hemostaseology, Vivantes, Berlin, Germany, will discuss Sobi's haemophilia portfolio with a particular focus on efanesoctocog alfa.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com prior to the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

For other countries, please get details here

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobi-kol-investor-event-advancing-the-standard-of-care-in-haemophilia-301921942.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
GenteTerelu Campos y Carmen Borrego, desoladas, se reúnen en un restaurante tras la incineración de su madre

Terelu Campos y Carmen Borrego, desoladas, se reúnen en un restaurante tras la incineración de su madre
ExposicionesLa comunidad judía hispanohablante pide a la RAE que suprima la acepción de judío como "persona avariciosa o usurera"

La comunidad judía hispanohablante pide a la RAE que suprima la acepción de judío como "persona avariciosa o usurera"
C. ValencianaActivado un protocolo de actuación de emergencia tras detectarse un ejemplar de avispa Vespa Velutina en la Comunitat

Activado un protocolo de actuación de emergencia tras detectarse un ejemplar de avispa Vespa Velutina en la Comunitat