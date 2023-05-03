Storytel Interim Report January - March 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Laying the foundation for further profitable growth in 2023 and beyond, Storytel continued to drive near-term operational improvement programs across all parts of our business delivering progress with renegotiated and new signed Partnerships, improved Content economics, and the introduction of new service tiers and price levels in the Nordics. We are now in the final phase of completing our strategic plan and mid-term financial targets, which will be presented at our Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on June 13," says Johannes Larcher, CEO, Storytel.

Financial highlights

Streaming revenue up 6% from Q1 2022 to 742 (699) MSEK, 9% excluding Russia

Group net sales increased by 7% from Q1 2022 to 796 (747) MSEK, 10% excluding Russia

Gross profit of 316 (288) MSEK, equaling a 39.6% margin (38.6)

EBITDA of 30 (-149) MSEK equaling a margin of 3.8% (-19.9)

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to -0.81 (-3.43) SEK

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital amounted to 18 (-135) MSEK

Operational cash flow amounted to -8 MSEK versus -122 MSEK

Other highlights

Anna Etzler appointed SVP Operations

appointed SVP Operations Oleg Nesterenko appointed Chief Marketing Officer

appointed Chief Marketing Officer Peter Messner appointed Chief Financial Officer

appointed Chief Financial Officer The Finnish audiobook service Suomalainen Plus merges its subscriber base with Storytel Finland

Highlights after the end of the quarter

Significant multi-year agreement with Bulgaria's largest telco A1 Bulgaria . The deal makes Storytel part of the exclusive selection ofpremium services on A1 Bulgaria's platform, reaching more than 4 million potential customers.

largest telco A1 . The deal makes Storytel part of the exclusive selection ofpremium services on A1 platform, reaching more than 4 million potential customers. Storytel Awards surpasses the milestone of 200,000 votes – audiobook fan engagement soaring to record levels

Storytel announced that the company will hold a Capital Markets Day on June 13, 2023

Table 1: Key Performance Indicators

1 Storytel Norway is included in the figures @ 100%.

2 In the consolidated accounts, Norway is reported in accordance with the equity method. As a result, the Streaming revenue listed in Table 1 is higher than in the consolidated statement of accounts in order to provide a more accurate figure for average revenue per subscriber. Please see Note 5 for additional details.

