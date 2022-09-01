Successful Sail Away of Tyra II Process Module

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful sail away of the new Tyra II process module (the "TEG"), 10.15am local time, from Batam, Indonesia.

The process module was fabricated at the McDermott yard in Batam by McDermott and TotalEnergies, and heavy transport vessel GPO Emerald will safely sail the 17,000 metric tons unit to the Tyra field in the Danish North Sea, a voyage of 8,700 miles taking approximately one month. Upon arrival at the Tyra field, the process module will be lifted and installed by the world's largest crane vessel, Sleipnir.

The sail away is an important milestone for the entire project as it marks the conclusion of yard fabrication and allows remaining focus to be on further optimising the offshore hook-up and commissioning work towards first gas from Tyra II. At peak, the TEG will be able to process 300 million standard cubic feet gas per day which will be coming from both Tyra and five unmanned satellite fields. Redeveloped Tyra will be a critical contributor in safeguarding access to natural gas for both Denmark and the European Union for decades to come.

"I am delighted that the Tyra Redevelopment Project has met this significant milestone. We have recently made good progress and the process module is leaving the yard with CE approval, Mechanically Complete, and with all Leak Testing successfully concluded. We are now entering the final stage of the project where the main focus will be on the offshore hook-up and commissioning work prior to the delivery of first gas," said Marianne Eide, Chief Operating Officer in Noreco.

For more information about Tyra II, please visit https: //tyra2.dk/en/

