Swedish Company Announces Commercial Availability of Clean Nuclear Fusion Power

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 2D Fusion AB announces the commercial availability of clean nuclear fusion energy products. Nuclear fusion power plant reactor elements and control systems are scheduled for the first deliveries in Q3-2029. The first 1 GW nuclear fusion power plant built on 2D Fusion products and technology is expected to be in commercial operation by 2032. The total production cost for the generated electricity is estimated to less than € 0.02/kWh short-term. The nuclear fuel is extracted from natural water. The energy production does not leave any radioactive waste as the clean nuclear fusion process only produces helium-4, besides pure energy. Helium-4 is a harmless inert gas.

"Driven by a significant cost advantage, we expect that our deuterium-deuterium nuclear fusion invention has replaced all fossil fuels and all nuclear fission power plants globally within 30-40 years starting from today", says acting CEO PJ Peltola.

The company does not provide any further comments at this moment in addition to what has been published on the 2D Fusion home page.

Media contact: media@2dfusion.com

www.2Dfusion.com

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