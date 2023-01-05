Publicado 05/01/2023 08:44

TF Bank AB (publ): Invitation to the presentation of the Year-end report 2022

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

BORAS, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB will publish its Year-end report for 2022 on Friday 20 January 2023 at 07.00 CET. We welcome media, institutional investors, analysts and other interested parties to participate in a conference call at 08.15 CET.

Agenda (CET)

07.00 – Year-end report published

08.15 – Conference call with CEO Mattias Carlsson and CFO Mikael Meomuttel who will present the Year-end report. It will be possible to ask questions after the presentation.

To follow the conference call online go to www.tfbankgroup.com. To participate in the conference call, please click on the Zoom link below or dial in using the number indicated below approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference:

Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85739846592

SE: +46 (0)8 4468 2488

The presentation will be held in Swedish while the material will be in English.

For further information, please contact:Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations+46 (0) 70 626 95 33

TF Bank in briefTF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tf-bank-ab-publ-invitation-to-the-presentation-of-the-year-end-report-2022-301714257.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
ActualidadFallece Elena Huelva, la influencer que visibilizó el sarcoma de Ewing al grito de 'Mis ganas ganan'

Fallece Elena Huelva, la influencer que visibilizó el sarcoma de Ewing al grito de 'Mis ganas ganan'
InternacionalRusia despliega por primera vez una fragata equipada con misiles hipersónicos Zircon

Rusia despliega por primera vez una fragata equipada con misiles hipersónicos Zircon
GenteAnabel Pantoja revela la decisión que ha tomado tras la oleada de ataques por su última foto en bikini

Anabel Pantoja revela la decisión que ha tomado tras la oleada de ataques por su última foto en bikini