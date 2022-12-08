TF Bank: Monthly statistics November 2022

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

BORAS, Sweden, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 14,429 million at the end of November. Compared to November 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 28 % in local currencies.

*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for November 2022 are preliminary.

TF Bank in briefTF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Credit Cards and Ecommerce Solutions. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

