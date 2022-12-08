Publicado 08/12/2022 09:26

TF Bank: Monthly statistics November 2022

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

BORAS, Sweden, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 14,429 million at the end of November. Compared to November 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 28 % in local currencies.

*The sum of all purchases that go through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for November 2022 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on December 8, 2022 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in briefTF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Credit Cards and Ecommerce Solutions. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tf-bank-monthly-statistics-november-2022-301698004.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Gente¡De nuevo soltera! Sonsoles Ónega rompe con César Vidal tras dos años de relación

¡De nuevo soltera! Sonsoles Ónega rompe con César Vidal tras dos años de relación
MadridDos niños muertos y 14 hospitalizados por estreptococo A en la Comunidad en las últimas semanas

Dos niños muertos y 14 hospitalizados por estreptococo A en la Comunidad en las últimas semanas
InternacionalDetenidos 25 ultraderechistas sospechosos de planificar un golpe de Estado en Alemania

Detenidos 25 ultraderechistas sospechosos de planificar un golpe de Estado en Alemania