TRENTAR MOBILITY GmbH enters the German market and acquires ORTEN Group – strategic partnership for future technologies and growth

ORTEN Group remains independent and will serve as TRENTAR MOBILITY’s growth platform in Europe

Expansion of competencies in future mobility solutions, along with broader access to investments, markets, and technological expertise

TRENTAR MOBILITY is exploring additional strategic growth opportunities and is interested in acquiring further manufacturers in Europe for growth in the future mobility sector

Bernkastel-Kues/Mumbai, May 5, 2025 (News Aktuell).– ORTEN Group (“ORTEN”), a specialist in customized commercial vehicle solutions, is strategically repositioning itself: The German company will become part of TRENTAR MOBILITY GmbH (“TRENTAR MOBILITY”). TRENTAR Group invests in diversified future technologies by drone manufacturing and services, IT / software and mobility solutions.

The change in ownership opens new horizons for ORTEN – shaped by digitalization, investments in future technologies, and international growth. At the same time, ORTEN remains entrepreneurially independent with strong roots in Germany and 100 years of company history. TRENTAR MOBILITY is taking over the entire ORTEN Group, consisting of ORTEN Fahrzeugbau, Christophorus Nutzfahrzeuge, GeBoKit, and ETW Electric Trucks, with around 100 employees at the sites in Bernkastel-Kues, Wittlich-Wengerohr, and Rothnaußlitz. Existing sites and jobs will be preserved and further developed. In addition, ORTEN aims under the new ownership to further strengthen and expand its market presence across Europe and in particular in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Managing Director and Shareholder Robert Orten, who successfully led the company for more than 48 years, will continue to accompany the transition as Managing Director until September 2025 and will subsequently serve as an advisor to the group.

"It was very important to me to find a stable and future-oriented succession solution – for our employees, our company, and our partners," says Robert Orten. "With TRENTAR MOBILITY, we have deliberately chosen a strong, majority family-owned partner who not only respects our history but also actively creates new opportunities for our development as well as the preservation of the ORTEN brand."

TRENTAR MOBILITY GmbH is part of TRENTAR Group, a broader network of companies focused on sustainable growth and innovation in the field of new mobility and future technologies such as breakthrough KPITs’ Sodium Ion Battery Technology. TRENTAR Group also bought stakes in start-ups manufacturing drones and providing services utilizing drones and other aerial systems such as “R-Fly” and “GarudaUAV Soft Solutions”. The aim is to drive sustainable technological innovation in mobility and logistics globally. Europe plays a central role as a strategic growth market, and the Group is actively exploring additional acquisitions in the vehicle manufacturing and mobility sectors.

"With the acquisition of ORTEN, we are deliberately investing in technological expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, and regional strength. ORTEN’s 100-year legacy, its commitment to people, the environment, and society, and its strong regional roots deeply resonate with our own corporate values. Europe is a central part to our strategic development – not as a market of the past, but as a key partner for the future. This is why we aim to grow here strategically and are also interested in further acquisitions. Our goal is to drive innovation, open new markets, and build on stability, trust, and progress together with the existing management team and the new CEO Tarkeshwar Rao," explains Subodh Menon, Founder of TRENTAR MOBILITY GmbH and TRENTAR Group.

The purchase price was not disclosed. Further details about ORTEN can be found at: https://www.orten-fahrzeugbau.de/en/

