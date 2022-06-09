Publicado 09/06/2022 19:09
- Comunicado -

Update on Ericsson engagement with U.S. authorities

STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been engaged with authorities regarding the review and investigation of the Company's conduct in Iraq. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified the Company that it has opened an investigation concerning the matters described in the company's 2019 Iraq investigation report. It is too early to determine or predict the outcome of the investigation, but Ericsson is fully cooperating with the SEC.

This is information that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 pm CEST on June 9, 2022.

