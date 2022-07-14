Valmet to supply new baling line and flash drying rebuild to MM FollaCell pulp mill in Norway

ESPOO, Finland, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will deliver a new baling line and a flash drying rebuild to Mayr-Melnhof Group's FollaCell pulp mill in Norway. It is the first phase in a larger rebuild project at the mill that aims to sustain the production capacity and to reduce the need for maintenance. The start-up is scheduled for the fourth quarter 2023.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2022. The value of this kind of rebuild and scope of supply is typically around EUR 8–10 million.

"MM FollaCell AS chose Valmet as supplier after a thorough evaluation of several alternatives. The main reason why the choice fell on Valmet was the well-known and well-proven technology with good references," says Odd Morten, Managing Director, MM FollaCell.

"We are happy that FollaCell has chosen to partner with us in this project. Valmet Slab Press is a proven bale forming machine that will ensure high availability and increase the reliability of the whole line," says Per Jangdal, Sales Manager, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery includes replacing an existing baling line with a new one. The new Slab press will increase the availability of the line and reduce the need for maintenance. The flash drying system will be rebuilt with a new cooling stage to prepare for the second phase of the project.

About the customer Folla Cell

The Norwegian MM FollaCell AS Pulp Mill produces high-quality mechanical pulp – BCTMP and CTMP – from round wood and sawmill chips. Depending on the type, the mill uses 100% softwood or a mixture of softwood and hardwood. The location in the North of Europe is an advantage not only because of the raw material growing near the mill. Its access to the Trondheimfjord also offers ideal infrastructure.

With its own ice-free harbour, the mill can deliver and receive reliably per ship all year round. MM FollaCell AS uses only materials from sustainable forestry. The required energy is primarily sourced from an environmentally friendly hydroelectric power station within close proximity.

